Tesla FSD probe to continue after Trump’s inauguration

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) probe into Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) software will continue even after Trump’s inauguration.

“I will let [the] NHTSA do their investigation,” said Sean Duffy, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for the Head of the Transportation Department.



In October 2024, the NHTSA launched an investigation covering 2.4 million Tesla vehicles with FSD. The government agency is looking into a few collisions in which Tesla FSD was being used, resulting in crashes. At least one pedestrian fatality and one injury were caused in the Tesla collisions tied to FSD.

Last week, the NHTSA launched another investigation into crashes linked to Tesla’s Actually Smart Summon feature.

