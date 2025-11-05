Cybertruck
Tesla announces delivery timeline for Cybertruck in new market
“Coming soon! Estimated deliveries in Q1 for UAE.”
Tesla announced its delivery timeline for the Cybertruck as it heads to a new market.
Tesla Cybertruck deliveries started in the United States and Canada back in late 2023. However, the company has been looking to expand the all-electric pickup to new markets, including the Middle East, for which it opened up orders for earlier this year.
Initially, Tesla planned to launch deliveries late this year, but there has been a slight adjustment to the timeline, and the company now anticipates the pickup to make its way to the first adopters in the United Arab Emirates in Q1 2026.
This was confirmed by the Tesla Cybertruck program’s lead engineer, Wes Morrill:
Coming soon! Estimated deliveries in Q1 for UAE
— Wes (@wmorrill3) November 2, 2025
Tesla first opened orders for the Cybertruck in the Middle East in mid-September of this year. It will be priced at AED 404,900 for the Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive ($110,254) and AED 454,900 ($123,869) for the Cyberbeast trim.
The Cybertruck has been a highly anticipated vehicle in many parts of the world, but its ability to be sold in various regions is what is truly causing delays in the company’s efforts to bring the electric pickup worldwide.
Tesla confirms Cybertruck will make its way out of North America this year
In Europe, various agencies have challenged the design of the Cybertruck, arguing that it is unsafe for pedestrians due to its sharp edges and “boxy” design.
Agencies in the EU have said the vehicle’s “blade-like” protrusions are a violation of rules that ban sharp exterior edges that could cause severe injuries.
In Asia, Tesla will likely have to develop a smaller, more compact version of the vehicle as it does not align with local standards for urban environments. However, Tesla filed for energy consumption approval for the Cybertruck in December 2024, but there has been no real update on the status of this particular inquiry.
Overall, these issues highlight a real bottleneck in futuristic vehicle designs and the out-of-date regulations that inhibit the vehicle from becoming more widely available. Of course, Tesla has teased some other designs, including a more traditional pickup or even a compact Cybertruck build, but the company is not one to shy away from its commitments.
Nevertheless, the Cybertruck will appear in the Middle East for the first time in 2026.
Cybertruck
Tesla begins wide rollout of Full Self-Driving v14 to Cybertruck
Tesla has officially begun the wide rollout of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) v14 to the Cybertruck about a month after the company started rolling it out to other vehicles in the fleet.
On Monday, Tesla officially started rolling out v14.1.5 to Cybertruck owners, the first FSD v14 rollout for owners of the all-electric pickup.
Owners have been anxiously waiting for Tesla to begin the wide release of v14 to Cybertruck, as the company said it would refine the suite for the vehicle.
Tesla has finally started rolling out to many owners, who are reporting that their Cybertrucks are downloading Software Update 2025.38.8.5, which contains FSD v14.1.5:
Tesla Self-Driving 14.1.5 for Cybertruck rolling out now! Too bad I just left for Austin. pic.twitter.com/WdxvEaK6ma
— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) November 3, 2025
So look what I just got on my @cybertruck ! FSD v14.1.5
Believe it or not @teslascope reported it about 5 minutes before it was visible on my app. That new API must be cooking! pic.twitter.com/GIiQrss4q5
— Chuck Cook (@chazman) November 3, 2025
Can confirm – arrived last night 🤝 https://t.co/0knxMK1Gfx pic.twitter.com/rqtU41pRaF
— Wes (@wmorrill3) November 3, 2025
Tesla has to be more cautious with rolling out FSD on the Cybertruck than on other vehicles for a few reasons. Initially, the Cybertruck utilizes an all-wheel steering system that turns differently than the S3XY lineup. This creates a challenge for the Tesla AI team as they have to cater to this specific maneuvering change.
Additionally, the Cybertruck is much larger, and the exterior cameras responsible for seeing the vehicle’s surroundings are placed differently than those of the other vehicles.
This requires additional calibration to ensure safety.
The full release notes for Full Self-Driving v14.1.5 are as follows:
- Added Arrival Options for you to select where FSD should park: in a Parking Lot, on the Street, in a Driveway, in a Parking Garage, or at the Curbside.
- Added handling to pull over or yield for emergency vehicles (e.g. police cars, fire trucks, ambulances).
- Added navigation and routing into the vision-based neural network for real-time handling of blocked roads and detours.
- Added additional Speed Profile to further customize driving style preference.
- Improved handling for static and dynamic gates.
- Improved offsetting for road debris (e.g. tires, tree branches, boxes).
- Improve handling of several scenarios including: unprotected turns, lane changes, vehicle cut-ins, and school buses.
- Improved FSD’s ability to manage system faults and recover smoothly from degraded operation for enhanced reliability.
- Added alerting for residue build-up on interior windshield that may impact front camera visibility. If affected, visit Service for cleaning!
Tesla Full Self-Driving v14 release notes for Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/fiMnjjTCY9
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) November 3, 2025
Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck fleet takes over at SpaceX’s Starbase
Interestingly, the Cybertruck uses the same exterior, a stainless steel alloy, as SpaceX rockets. This synergy between the two companies and their very different products shows a very unified mentality between Musk companies.
Tesla Cybertrucks have taken over at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas, as hundreds of the all-electric pickup trucks were spotted late last week rounding out a massive fleet of vehicles.
The Cybertruck fleet is geared toward replacing gas vehicles that are used at Starbase for everyday operations. The only surprise about this is that it was not done sooner:
Was just visiting. pic.twitter.com/5Q9wPPaeuH
— Derek Li (@derek1ee) October 31, 2025
Deliveries have been going on for a few weeks, as Cybertrucks have made their way across the state of Texas from Austin to Starbase so they could be included in SpaceX’s fleet of vehicles at the facility.
Interestingly, the Cybertruck uses the same exterior, a stainless steel alloy, as SpaceX rockets. This synergy between the two companies and their very different products shows a very unified mentality between Musk companies.
However, there are some other perspectives to consider as SpaceX is utilizing such a massive fleet of Cybertrucks. Some media outlets (unsurprisingly) are seeing this as a move of weakness by both Tesla and SpaceX, as the aerospace company is, in a sense, “bailing out” lagging sales for the all-electric pickup.
It’s no secret that Tesla has struggled with the Cybertruck this year, and deliveries have been underwhelming in the sense that the company was anticipating between 1 million and 2 million orders for the vehicle before it was widely produced.
A lot of things changed with the Cybertruck between its 2019 unveiling and 2023 initial deliveries, most notably, price.
The price of the Cybertruck swelled significantly and priced out many of those who had pre-ordered it. Some have weighed the option of whether this purchase was a way to get rid of sitting inventory.
However, it seems more logical to consider the fact that SpaceX was likely always going to transition to Teslas for its fleet, especially at Starship, at some point.
It doesn’t seem out of the question that one Musk company would utilize another Musk company’s products, especially considering the Cybertruck has been teased as the vehicle that would be present on Mars.
Cybertruck
FIRST LOOK: Tesla Cybertruck police cruiser interior
The LVMPD released a new video of the police cruisers that were donated by billionaires Ben and Felicia Horowitz.
The first look at the Tesla Cybertruck police cruisers for the Las Vegas Metro Police Department has been going around as the city begins to add them to its active fleet.
The LVMPD released a new video of the police cruisers that were donated by billionaires Ben and Felicia Horowitz, showing their design, as well as the first look at the front of the vehicle where police will sit, as well as the back where the criminals will think about their actions.
Tesla Cybertruck police fleet in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/Z8t2wLMVR3
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 30, 2025
Sheriff Kevin McMahill commented on the addition of the Cybertrucks to the fleet, which includes recognition of their symbolism regarding the mission of the Department itself:
“These represent something bigger than a police vehicle. They represent innovation and our continued commitment to serve this community with the best tools available — safely, efficiently, and responsibly. They can handle everything from Fremont Street to Red Rock Canyon.”
The LVMPD had the Cybertrucks primed for law enforcement use by Upfit Tesla, a division of Unplugged Performance, the unequivocal leader in performance upgrades for Teslas.
The first look at the interior of the police cruisers is awesome to see, especially as it shows the Cybertruck’s ability to cater to every and any application for personal or professional use.
The front of the Cybertruck police vehicle shows an interior fully outfitted for a shift in Las Vegas. A laptop is mounted next to the center touchscreen, and siren and light controls are located in the center for easy access for officers:
The rear of the cruiser is plain and fitted with plastic seats, typical for the transportation of criminals and suspects, as well as a partition that appears to be made of ballistic glass, helping to protect officers from those they have arrested. It is also reinforced with steel and foam lines the top of the partition:
The fleet was donated shortly after a Cybertruck exploded at the front entrance of Trump Tower in Las Vegas in January. While the person inside lost their life, the Cybertruck’s ability to muffle most of the blast and keep damage relatively limited to the building impressed many.
Tesla announces delivery timeline for Cybertruck in new market
Tesla teases new AI5 chip that will revolutionize self-driving
Tesla makes a splash at China’s Import Expo with Cybercab and Optimus
Tesla Cybercab spotted testing on public roads for the first time
Neuralink’s first patient could receive an upgrade: Elon Musk
Tesla ‘Mad Max’ gets its first bit of regulatory attention
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Tesla Cybercab spotted testing on public roads for the first time
-
Elon Musk5 days ago
Neuralink’s first patient could receive an upgrade: Elon Musk
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla ‘Mad Max’ gets its first bit of regulatory attention
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla reveals its plans for Hardware 3 owners who are eager for updates
-
News6 days ago
Neuralink’s first human patient reflects on 21 months with brain implant “Eve”
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla VP explains why end-to-end AI is the future of self-driving
-
News5 days ago
Tesla Cybercab almost looks production ready in new photos
-
News1 week ago
Tesla makes a massive change to a Service policy that owners will love