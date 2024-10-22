Tesla appears to be deciding between names for ‘Robovan’

By

Tesla appears to be deciding between several names for what CEO Elon Musk called the “Robovan” at the We, Robot event earlier this month.

Tesla shocked viewers and attendees at the event as it rolled out a futuristic, 14-seat fully autonomous van following the first public appearance of the Robotaxi at the unveiling event it held earlier in October.

Musk called it the “Robovan” at the event, but it seems like Tesla is not set on the name, according to new patent and trademark filings the company submitted just a few days ago.

Tesla has submitted trademarks for “Robobus” and “Cybervan” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, hinting that “Robovan” might not be the exact name the company uses when it eventually produces and sells the vehicle, which is expected to be several years into the future.

Musk confirmed shortly after the We, Robot event that the van it unveiled is inspired by Art Deco trains, undoubtedly explaining its look, although it has a very futuristic twist.

“The future should look like the future,” Musk said.

Musk said the Robovan will be a highly efficient option for large groups or those who need to haul cargo.

“It would be very good for goods transport in a city or transport of up to 20 people at a time,” he said. “It’s going to solve for high density, so if you’re looking to take a sports team somewhere or really get the cost of transportation down to $0.05 or $0.10 cents per mile, then you could use the Robovan.”

However, there are many things that need to be achieved before the Robovan/Robobus/Cybervan is even offered. The vehicle has no steering wheel, pedals, or even any area that would allow a human driver for manual operation, so Tesla is going to have to achieve full autonomy before then.

Until then, the Robovan, or whatever it might end up being called, has a long way to go. However, we could see it land in Boring Co. tunnels sooner than on public streets.

