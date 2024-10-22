By

A third-party rooftop tent is now being touted for use with the Tesla Cybertruck, offering the ability to pair it with the Cybertent for a multi-tent setup.

In a post on the Cybertruck Owner’s Club forum on Tuesday, rooftop tent company Air Cruiser shared a promotion for Cybertruck owners for its rooftop tent. The third-party tent is set up in tandem with the Tesla Cybertent, offering a multi-cabin option for camping with groups.

Dubbed a “two-bedroom RV” when paired with the Cybertent, the account owner says that the Air Cruiser would also work being placed directly into the truck bed. Another user has also asked if it could be pivoted to open into the truck bed, though the account hasn’t yet responded at the time of writing.

The setup was first highlighted in a thread on the Cybertruck Owner’s Club late last month, before Air Cruiser posted about a promotion for Cybertruck owners. The original poster also notes that the rooftop tent uses a rack from Mars Adventure Gear, as can be seen below.

For this week only, the company says it’s offering $600 off the price of the aftermarket tent when buyers use the code Cybertruck600 at checkout for a total purchase price of $2,399. You can see an early commercial for the Air Cruiser from a Kickstarter campaign below, though it features a Jeep Wrangler rather than a Cybertruck.

Tesla sells its first-party Cybertent for $2,975 on its online store. At this time, the Cybertent is out of stock, although Tesla says it expects to restock the item in January.

Fans of the Cybertruck and Tesla’s other vehicles have created a ton of unique third-party accessory options since the electric truck’s release last November, including this interesting Cybertruck-inspired “Cybertrailer” that made waves online in recent weeks. Designed by luxury trailer manufacturer Living Vehicle, the trailer concept features a modular interior, solar panels, and a water generation system that makes off-grid camping doable. Living Vehicles is currently accepting reservations for the Cybertrailer, and it’s priced at $175,000.

