Tesla Artificial Intelligence Day to take place in about a month, Elon Musk says

By

Tesla will hold an Artificial Intelligence Day, according to CEO Elon Musk, who said it would occur in “about a month or so.”

Musk also stated that the company “will go over progress with Tesla AI software and hardware, both training & inference. Purpose is recruiting.”

Looking at holding Tesla AI Day in about a month or so. Will go over progress with Tesla AI software & hardware, both training & inference. Purpose is recruiting. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2021

The news of an Artificial Intelligence Day follows Tesla’s Senior Director of AI, Andrej Karpathy’s presentation last night at the 2021 Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR 2021). Karpathy detailed Tesla’s current Supercomputer that is assisting the company’s Neural Network store some of the most important data for Tesla’s mission to introduce fully autonomous vehicles in the coming years.

Interestingly, Musk noted in his Tweet that the event’s objective is not necessarily to show the strides Tesla has made to the public in its AI program, but actually to entice the world’s engineers and other talents to come work for Tesla. For years, Tesla has tried to recruit high-caliber talent to several of its departments, and the AI team is no different.

In general, anyone interested in working on physical-word AI problems, should consider joining Tesla. Fastest path to deploying your ideas irl. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2021

In the coming years, the Artificial Intelligence team will be a keystone part of Tesla’s overall outlook as a company. As it surges toward self-driving efforts behind the scenes, the company is making obvious steps to prepare real-world drivers for a future in autonomous driving. The most recent was the inclusion of a gaming GPU that could run some of the world’s most powerful games, a demonstration Tesla put on display at its recent Plaid Model S delivery event.

Over the past few years, Tesla has held several days dedicated to the numerous parts of the business it conducts. In 2019, it held Autonomy Day, where it went over the real-world efforts it was making to surge toward a “feature complete” Full Self-Driving suite. Last year, Tesla held Battery Day in September, which was coupled with its Annual Shareholder’s Meeting. Tesla unveiled the next generation of electric vehicle batteries at the event, as the 4680 cell continues volume production at the Kato Road facility and will be implemented into cars at Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas.

No concrete date for AI Day has been announced yet. Tesla will likely give more details in the coming weeks.

Tesla Artificial Intelligence Day to take place in about a month, Elon Musk says