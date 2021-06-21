Tesla stock among biggest potential winners over the next year: analysts

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is just one of eight companies poised for a rally over the next twelve months, according to analysts who see major upside for some of 2021’s slowest movers.

Tesla, along with Penn National Gaming, Etsy, Mosaic, Mohawk Industries, Under Armour, Enphase Energy, and Freeport-McMoRan, is one of the stocks that has not had a great start to 2021 and has suffered a significant slide in comparison to the stock’s 52-week high. A report from Investors.com says that Tesla is poised for a big 52-week stretch as the automaker could hit its stride through major product developments over the next year that should provide a substantial boost to the company’s stock.

Tesla stock has not performed well in 2021, down 14.28% on the year at the time of writing. Interestingly, Tesla’s meteoric rise in 2020 still puts the automaker’s stock at 214.52% in the black over the past 52 weeks. Tesla shares exploded last year even though the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Despite last year being extremely tough for many companies, Tesla continued to report growth, profitability, an increasing adoption of electrification.

2021 hasn’t told the same story, unfortunately. Although Tesla has proven growth and profitability for seven consecutive quarters, released new, groundbreaking products like the 4680 battery and the Model S Plaid, the stock hasn’t been affected much for some reason. At least not in the positive direction.

But now, analysts are calling for Tesla to have a successful second half to 2021, and the momentum could continue into the first half of 2022. Shares are down 31% currently since its 52-week and record high of $900.40 a share that was reached in early 2021. Regardless, the shares are only down less than 15% on the year, and analysts expect the stock to hit an upside of 5% in one year, giving it a price of $654.03 per share.

While this sounds low, and many Tesla investors believe the stock could reach numbers as high as $700 or $800 if the company can achieve one million deliveries or production units this year thanks to two new production facilities, analysts have a reason for their prediction.

Investors.com says:

“No, that’s not a whopping gain for an S&P 500 stock that dominated in 2020. But simply seeing the stock move higher would be a welcome change. Additionally, analysts think fundamentals back up their target. Tesla’s profit is expected to jump more than 45% just this year to $6.68 a share. Profit growth is propping up Tesla’s still decent 75 IBD Composite Rating.”

Unfortunately, Tesla stock has lagged over the first six months of the year, plagued by media coverage that hasn’t necessarily told the most candid stories regarding the company. Everything from Teslas being banned on Chinese government bases to potential brake problems in China to a six-month delay at the German facility known as Giga Berlin have halted Tesla’s potential growth on Wall Street. Many of these claims have been disproven, yet the automaker hasn’t been able to rebound on Wall Street, not recovering to its record highs.

Despite this, Tesla is still the most valuable automaker on the planet and the ninth-most valuable company in the world. With a market cap of $604.91 billion, Tesla leads Toyota, the thirty-fifth most valuable company globally, with a market cap of $250.58 billion.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.

Tesla stock among biggest potential winners over the next year: analysts