Tesla factors in important metric for more accurate driving range

Tesla is now factoring in what is a very important and crucial metric to give an increasingly accurate driving range: battery age.

Driving range is one of the most important factors in electric vehicle ownership, along with price and charging infrastructure. People who buy EVs want to know if their range ratings are suitable for their most common type of travel, whether it would be a daily commute to work or lengthy road trips.

After Tesla was criticized for range ratings and their lack of accuracy a few months back, the company has made several attempts to make more realistic depictions of how far their vehicles will travel.

Driving range is not only based on battery capacity and efficiency, but it also can vary from driver to driver due to various factors. Every human being drives differently, and speed of travel, acceleration, temperature, and other things can all affect how many miles a car can travel on a charge.

However, other things are more stable, and affect any driver, regardless of how fast they drive or where they are driving. One of those stable factors is battery age.

The older a battery gets, the less life cycles it has and the less able it is to hold onto stored energy. Battery longevity is something that many researchers are attempting to combat, but it is unavoidable. It can only be slowed down.

Tesla is well aware that the age of a battery pack can affect range ratings, and therefore, it has decided to use that as a factor in determining ranges.

Tesla is implementing the change in Software Version 2024.2.6, according to Not a Tesla App, which first reported the new feature last week.

Tesla said in the release notes for the update:

“Your estimated battery range now incorporates additional characteristics related to battery aging over time.”

Battery age can have a drastic influence on how much range your car can have. This is just one way things can be more accurate for owners who are attempting to determine how healthy their packs are and how much range they are able to drive on.

This will be especially pertinent to drivers of older Tesla vehicles and will help those owners have a more stable idea of how far their car can travel.

