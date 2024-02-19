Tesla auto wipers are about to get an update to fix their subpar performance

By

Tesla’s auto wipers are about to get an update to fix their subpar performance after owners have been complaining about the effectiveness of the feature for some time.

Tesla has included the auto wipers feature on its vehicles, and it aims to eliminate the manual control of windshield wipers by using cameras to determine what wiper speed will remove rain from the windshield at a proper rate.

However, they have been less-than-effective for some time, and it is one of the features that owners complain about the most.

Tesla is set to roll out a new update to the auto wipers that will increase their effectiveness, according to Yun-Ta Tsai, a Senior AI Engineer at Tesla, said.

The new improvement should go out soon. — Yun-Ta Tsai (@YunTaTsai1) February 19, 2024

This is far from the first time Tesla owners have complained about the auto wipers. Last year, one owner called the function “stupid and annoying” after the auto wipers activated while the vehicle was operating on Autopilot. There was no precipitation falling from the sky, and it was rather sunny outside.

However, the auto wipers could not be turned off.

CEO Elon Musk said that auto wipers were “one of the last neural nets to be updated to surround video.”

Auto wipers are easily one of the most complained-about features in Tesla’s vehicles, and improvements appear to be on the way to fix their subpar performance.

It is not guaranteed that this update will solve all of the problems that come with the auto wipers, however. In 2018, Musk said that the auto wipers would be fixed with a soon-to-be-released update, but this obviously did not remedy the issues that drivers had with the functionality.

Interestingly, Tesla has managed to improve some of the most complex features in its vehicles. Full Self-Driving has come a long way in the past few years, but it is still a far way off from allowing for fully autonomous travel. However, the auto wipers feature has stumped the company, and it has been a pain point for several years, evident from the promise Musk made in early 2018.

