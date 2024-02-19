Tesla employees get FSD beta v12.2.1 ahead of wide v12 release

By

Tesla has begun rolling out its latest point version of the Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta to a group of employees amidst expectations that the automaker could launch its v12 software publicly in the coming months.

According to a post from Teslascope shared on Sunday, the FSD beta v12.2.1 has started rolling out to employees and special groups, coming just over a week after Tesla started rolling out FSD beta v12.2 to workers. The latest build is going out on software version 2023.44.30.20, and it includes support for HW4 vehicles after the last point version only went out to HW3 vehicles, as Teslascope explains.

Full Self-Driving (Beta) V12.2.1 is now going out to @Tesla employees and special groups for the first time! — Teslascope (@teslascope) February 18, 2024

Notably, Teslascope also says that the period between internal release and public release for v11 was about three months:

It was actually almost three months for V11! The initial build of V11 went out on 11/11 but went out to customers at the end of February, going into March of the following year. Compared to that, V12 has had a 4x rate of progress and only partially delayed due to the recall. — Teslascope (@teslascope) February 19, 2024

Since Tesla initially began rolling its first v12 FSD beta build to a limited group of employees in November, the automaker has deployed multiple point releases and has even expanded the group that receives the highly anticipated v12 software.

Teslascope and others have noted that the wide rollout of the v12 FSD beta could be imminent, given the employee testing versions, though CEO Elon Musk said in late December that v12 was undergoing some extra testing before the automaker rolls it out to the public.

Tesla also began deploying its FSD beta v12.1 to over 15,000 personally-owned Tesla employee vehicles in late December as part of its Wave1 testing group, seemingly indicating that a wider launch would be coming soon.

In recent weeks, Teslascope has been told by some at Tesla that “the goal is to release an update any day now to the public.”

Tesla FSD beta v12 rollout timeline (so far)

June 27, 2023: Musk says FSD v12 “won’t be beta”

August 11, 2023: Musk says FSD beta v12 is being tested by QA drivers

August 25, 2023: Musk livestreams FSD beta v12 drive on X

November 24, 2023: Tesla rolls out FSD beta v12 to initial employee group

December 27, 2023: Teslascope confirms FSD (still termed “beta”) v12.1 rollout to Wave1, including over 15,000 Tesla employee vehicles

December 28, 2023: Musk says FSD beta v12 is undergoing extra testing

January 13, 2024: Tesla rolls out FSD beta v12.1.1 to employees and special groups

January 21, 2024: Tesla rolls out FSD beta v12.1.2 to first customer vehicle

February 10, 2024: Tesla rolls out FSD beta v12.2 to employees and special groups

February 18, 2024: Tesla rolls out FSD beta v12.2.1 to employees and special groups

Tesla employees get FSD beta v12.2.1 ahead of wide v12 release