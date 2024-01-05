Tesla range adjustments hit most of vehicle lineup following EPA changes

By

Tesla has adjusted ranges for the Model S, Model X, and Model Y as adjustments to the EPA testing strategy for electric vehicles have added more realistic expectations for driving distance.

The Model Y Long Range and Performance configurations were reduced from 330 to 310 and 303 to 285, respectively. We reported on those adjustments last night, along with the addition of two new colors for the all-electric crossover: Stealth Grey and Ultra Red.

However, the Model Y was not the only vehicle to receive range adjustments from the automaker, as the Model S and Model X, Tesla’s flagship vehicles, also received new range ratings.

The Model S Plaid is down to 359 miles from 396, while the Model X Plaid has a 326-mile rating, instead of the 333 it originally had.

The Model S Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive also had its top speed reduced to 130 MPH, down from 149 MPH previously.

The adjustments were caused by a new testing strategy from the EPA, which was released in July 2022, but was applied to new testing for 2024 model year vehicles and beyond.

The revisions are aimed at EVs with multiple driver mode selections and are “intended to ensure all label data is generated in a consistent manner that will better reflect real-world performance, and to reduce testing burden for the industry,” a letter from the EPA to EV manufacturers said.

Other media outlets reported that Tesla’s adjusted range ratings are due to Department of Justice investigations claiming the automaker overstated expected range. However, there are a variety of factors that can lower EV range, including driving style and weather, just to name a couple.

The Model 3 and Cybertruck’s range ratings were unaffected by the changes, but we will likely see other EV makers begin to adjust their numbers as well due to the EPA testing changes.

