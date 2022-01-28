LG Energy Solution raises about $10.6 billion in South Korea’s biggest IPO to date

By

LG Energy Solution (LGES/ 373220.KS) raised about $10.6 billion in South Korea’s biggest IPO to date, hitting a market cap of over $98 billion. LG Energy Solution soared well above its IPO price of 300,000 won ($248.67) in its first day of trading, closing 68% higher.

LGES priced its IPO at 12.8 trillion won ($10.7 billion), the top of its range. It is now the third-most valuable company in South Korea after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS), according to The Korea Times. LG Energy Solution’s IPO is the largest equity fund raising in South Korea since Alibaba raised $12.9 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing back in 2019.

LG Energy Solution commands more than 20% of the global EV battery market. The South Korean company supplies battery cells to big automaker brands like Tesla, General Motors, and Volkswagen. LG seems ready for growth in the future. LG Chief Executive Kwon Young-son mentioned a 260 trillion won (about $215 billion) backorder for batteries.

Chinese battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) still dwarfs LGES. CATL has a $208 billion market cap and also happens to be one of Tesla’s battery suppliers. Analysts caution that LGES still faces growing competition from Chinese battery suppliers like CATL, as they expand to global markets and seek relationships with more international automakers.

The EV battery market grew to $27 billion in 2021. The top battery manufacturers were all based in Asia, namely CATL, LG, Panasonic, BYD, and Samsung. Data from SNE Research showed that Europe and the United States have fallen behind in the battery cell industrial sector.

However, some companies in Europe seem slated to change those numbers. For instance, VW and Bosch recently signed a memorandum to work together and become a European battery equipment solution provider.

