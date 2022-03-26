Tesla begins inviting 15,000 guests to ‘Cyber Rodeo’ at Gigafactory Texas

By

Tesla has officially started inviting the 15,000 guests to its “Cyber Rodeo” event at Gigafactory Texas on April 7, as CEO Elon Musk published a photo of a virtual invitation to the event last night.

Tesla announced it would hold an event to commemorate the opening of its newest production facility and second in the United States, Gigafactory Texas. Located just east of downtown Austin, Giga Texas will produce several of Tesla’s electric vehicles, including the Model Y and Cybertruck.

After holding a “Giga Fest” event at its German plant, Gigafactory Berlin, in late 2021, Musk confirmed Tesla would do the same in Texas, with the event having its own southern twist.

Tesla officially applied to hold the event in February when it submitted an application to the Travis County Fire Marshal’s office. The office granted the application, meaning it would then move on to Travis County’s Commissioners’ Court for final approval. After the Commissioners’ Court held a public hearing for local residents to voice their concerns, the Commissioners on the board unanimously approved Tesla’s application.

The public hearing did come with a few complaints from local residents. One citizen was unhappy with Tesla’s community outreach, comparing the automaker’s fast and efficient construction process to an unfriendly neighbor.

“Take this analogy: I just moved to a new neighborhood in Austin, and…My partner and I made cookies and made notes and took it to our neighbors, and they were reciprocated with thoughtful items and how to if I need tree trimming to let [neighbors] next door know, and we shake hands,” Paul DiFiore, a local resident and member of the Colorado River Conservancy and PODER, an Austin environmental group, said. “What if I moved to the neighborhood and said nothing to anyone for two years? What if I spent every day doing landscaping work and tearing down trees and building stuff, and throwing dust all over my neighbors’ houses, and how about re-routing my driveway and discharging polluted water into our neighborhood creek and blocking the street with massive trucks?”

While Commissioner Brigid Shea agreed Tesla should do more community interaction, she also stated she was “not willing to turn down this permit for this big event they have planned for a while.”

Invitations are now being sent to various members of the community, but not all 15,000 appear to be invited quite yet.

In terms of how to attend the event, it does not appear Tesla will be accepting applications for tickets or allowing people to purchase them individually. During the Commissioners’ Court meeting on Tuesday, members of the assembly said the event had an “invite-only” structure, so at this time, Teslarati is unaware of any way members of the public could attend the event.

Tesla plans to hold the event on April 7 at 4 pm at its Gigafactory Texas facility.

