Tesla pushes several trim levels for Model Y, Model X back to 2023 delivery

Tesla has pushed delivery wait times for several trim levels of the Model Y and Model X back to 2023 as demand for the automaker’s vehicles continues to exceed the company’s production capabilities.

In 2021 and 2022, Tesla saw demand for its cars reach extraordinary levels as it continues to work on expanding its production capacity. With plans for Gigafactory Texas to open soon and extremely preliminary ideas for a potential expansion of the Fremont Factory in Northern California, Tesla has pushed several configurations of its vehicles’ expected delivery dates past 2022 and into 2023.

First noticed by Twitter users on Thursday, Tesla’s Model Y has its Long Range and Long Range with Induction Wheels configurations of the all-electric crossover with projected delivery dates of January 2023 to April 2023, and October 2022 to January 2023, respectively. The Model Y Performance still has a delivery time in 2022, with the range expected to be within June and July.

The Model X Long Range, the “Base” trim level of the SUV, is not expected to be fulfilled by Tesla until between December 2022 and March 2023. The Plaid powertrain still holds a 2022 delivery time of August to October, the online Design Studio says.

The Model 3 and Model S still have each vehicle trim level available for delivery in 2022. The Model S had pushed some configurations back to January earlier this week, but they have since been revised to have delivery in 2022. The Base trim of the Model 3 has an expected delivery date of June to August 2022, the Long Range with June to August 2022, and Performance with June to July 2022. The Model S Long Range is expected to be delivered from July to September 2022, with the Plaid holding a delivery of June or July 2022.

CEO Elon Musk has stated in the past that Tesla’s demand is not an issue, but production capacity is. When Hertz ordered 100,000 vehicles from Tesla last October, Musk said “Tesla has far more demand than production” when speaking of how the rental company would receive the vehicles, which now includes the Model Y.

Tesla also increased prices on all four of its vehicles recently due to “inflation pressure.” The increases recently disqualified the Model 3 and Model Y from a California Clean Air rebate program, while the Model X Plaid received the largest price increase of all: $12,500.

It is unknown if Tesla is factoring in the potential for Gigafactory Texas to ramp production in these estimates. While ramping a facility can take some time, Tesla is actively manufacturing some Model Y builds at the Texas facility, so the plant could be helping to reduce Tesla’s extended wait times sooner rather than later.

