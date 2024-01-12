By

Tesla Giga Berlin recently announced a temporary production halt from January 29 to February 11 due to the conflict in the Red Sea.

“The armed conflicts in the Red Sea and the associated shifts in transport routes between Europe and Asia via the Cape of Good Hope are also having an impact on production in Gruenheide. The considerably longer transportation times are creating a gap in supply chains,” Tesla Giga Berlin said in its statement.

According to Reuters, Tesla Giga Berlin joined companies like China’s Geely and Sweden’s Ikea, who have openly talked about expected interruption and delivery delays due to the Red Sea attacks.

Red Sea Conflict Summary

The Red Sea conflict refers to when the United States (US) and United Kingdom’s (UK) naval forces launched air strikes against Houthi rebel targets in more than 12 sites in Yemen. The US and the UK attacked the capital of Yemen Sanaa, Hudaydah, and the Houthi Red Sea port.

The US and UK’s strikes in Yemen are reportedly a response to attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea since November 2023. US President Joe Biden stated that the strikes against Houthi targets were successful, adding that the attacks were supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

“These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation,” said President Biden.

The Houthis, who are supported by Hamas, claim to be targeting ships associated with Israel. However, multiple reports claim the Houthis have attacked vessels with tenuous or no apparent ties to Israel. The Associated Press reported that Houthi rebels have vowed fierce retaliation in response to the US and UK’s attacks.

**Information about the Red Sea conflict is developing. Any mention of the Red Sea attacks in this article is for context only. If you find any inaccuracies or corrections that need to be made in this report, please share them in the comment section below.**

