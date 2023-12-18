By

In a recent local council meeting, Grünheide’s treasurer shared that Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is the municipality’s largest taxpayer.

Treasurer Kerstin Lang shared that Tesla made a total payment of €6 million in trade tax in 2022 to the municipality of Grünheide. For comparison, Lang stated that the entire budget for a community of 9,000 residents was about €20 million.

Tesla plans to expand Gigafactory Berlin to double its annual production capacity from 500,000 units to 1 million cars. In October, a Tesla spokesperson shared that the automaker hopes to start factory expansion by the first half of 2024.

High tech not only in production – at Giga Berlin we recycle up to 100% of our process water in our state-of-the-art waste water treatment plant. Recycling is key to sustainability pic.twitter.com/QXAAg6nDQi — Tesla Manufacturing (@gigafactories) December 13, 2023

Tesla’s expansion plans were rejected by the Strausberg Erkner Water Association, which stated that it needed more water supply to support a 1 million production capacity. Recently, Tesla Manufacturing posted on X that it recycles 100% of its process water, diffusing any concerns about the water supply at Gigafactory Berlin.

The municipal council is currently discussing Tesla’s expansion plans, which include expanding Giga Berlin’s premises, the factory’s logistics areas, and a train connection to the Deutsche Bahn rail network. Last month, Elon Musk visited Giga Berlin and hinted that Tesla’s $25,000 EV might be built in the German factory.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Giga Berlin is the largest taxpayer in Grünheide