NASA: No evidence Elon Musk’s SpaceX is not complying with drug and alcohol-free regulations

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has issued a comment about The Wall Street Journal‘s claims that CEO Elon Musk uses drugs such as ketamine, LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms. Citing sources reportedly familiar with Musk and his companies, the WSJ claimed in its report that the CEO’s drug use has made Tesla and SpaceX executives worried. The publication also highlighted that the use of illicit substances could result in Musk losing his security clearance.

As noted by the WSJ, Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, stated that there were false facts in the publication’s story about the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. Musk, for his part, also posted his criticisms of the report. The CEO talked in particular about the time he took a puff of marijuana during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Musk noted that he underwent random drug testing for three years following the event at NASA’s request, but “not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol.”

As stated in a report from Bloomberg News, NASA noted that it expects its commercial partners to meet all workplace safety requirements. “The agency does not have evidence of non-compliance from SpaceX on how the company addresses the drug- and alcohol-free workforce regulations. We expect our commercial partners to meet all workplace safety requirements in the execution of those missions and the services they provide the American people,” NASA noted.

It would not be an exaggeration to state that SpaceX is carrying the United States’ space program on its back today. Its Falcon 9 workhorse continues to not only launch payloads into orbit, but also bring astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS). Musk aims to use SpaceX to make life multiplanetary, and maintaining the company’s NASA contracts is a crucial part of that goal.

The @WSJ has become so desperate for circulation that they lie on a regular basis

The Wall Street Journal‘s report has attracted a lot of attention, though some of the publication’s claims seem to have been addressed by SpaceX itself. The report, for one, claimed that “SpaceX executives privately talked about their worries Musk was on drugs” following a company meeting in 2017, where Musk was reportedly incomprehensible at times. Citing one of its sources, the WSJ claimed that the event was described as “nonsensical,” “unhinged,” and “cringeworthy.”

SpaceX did not directly address the WSJ‘s claims, but the private space company did post the entirety of the 2017 meeting in question, which was held around the same time as Tesla’s “production hell” with the Model 3 sedan. As could be seen in the video, Musk admitted to SpaceX employees that he did not really have much sleep before the event. The CEO also stuttered a lot during the meeting, though anyone who’s followed Musk over the years would know that his speech at the 2017 meeting is typical of Musk.

A spokesperson from The Wall Street Journal has maintained that the publication stands by its claims in its report. “We stand by our reporting,” the spokesperson said.

