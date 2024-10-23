By

Tesla Giga Berlin protestors were taken into custody after relieving themselves on and occupying excavators in an attempt to stop the company’s expansion.

On October 22, 2024, local police officers removed four young men from two excavators within Tesla Giga Berlin’s vicinity. The four men were inside the baskets of the excavators. After taking the men into custody, the authorities found that the excavators were contaminated.

“They also relieved themselves there,” said a police spokesperson.

The local authorities are investigating the young men’s pasts to see if they have committed any criminal offenses.

“It is important to check whether the people were involved here today have already been banned from the area,” added the spokesperson.

Tesla uses the two excavators for construction work in the forest near the new Fanschleuse train station. The police believe the young men were trying to stop Tesla’s construction work in the forest.

“The people climbed into the excavators, probably to hinder the construction work. The machines could not be used for several hours,” noted the police.

Several weeks ago, other Tesla protestors occupied an excavator and a tree within the company’s construction area to prevent Giga Berlin’s expansion. On October 15, 2024, Grünheide’s local environment ministry approved the first stage of Tesla’s expansion plans for Giga Berlin.

