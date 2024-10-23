By

Volkswagen’s Scout Motors recently announced the unveiling of its electric pickup truck and SUV.

Scout Motors will hold an unveiling event for its pickup truck and SUV on October 24, 2024, at 4 PM CDT.

Scout Motors released pictures of its upcoming pickup truck and SUV. The pictures don’t reveal much about the vehicles. The photos only depict the outline or silhouette of the cars.

Based on the photos, Scout Motors’ pickup truck and SUV will follow a traditional design. From the silhouettes, the Scout Motors vehicles could be mistaken for a Rivian R1T or Rivian R1S.

Scout Motors’ all-electric vehicles will directly compete with Rivian’s R1T and R1S. They will also go head-to-head against the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.

Earlier this year, Scout CEO Scott Keogh shared details about the company’s first vehicles.

“It’s gonna be a car with character. It’s gonna be a car with personality. It’s gonna be a car that’s not an optimized jelly bean,” Keogh said

