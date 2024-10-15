By

Tesla Giga Berlin is feeling some heat from German union IG Metall after it dismissed a union-affiliated works council member.

However, Tesla’s factory in Grüheide also recently announced permanent employment for hundreds of temporary workers. This employee shuffle occurred weeks after Elon Musk learned about worker absence issues at Tesla Giga Berlin.

Tesla vs IG Metall

On Monday, October 14, 2024, Tesla Giga Berlin let go of a works council member affiliated with the IG Metall union. The German union claims that Tesla is targeting council members affiliated with it.

“This dismissal is yet another attempt to intimidate IG Metall workers at the plant,” the union stated.

According to Reuters, IG Metall claims that Tesla Berlin’s plant management has threatened every IG Metall works council member with dismissal. Tesla Giga Berlin did not reply to queries from the news outlet.

Tesla Permanently Hires 500 Temp Workers

A few days before Tesla Giga Berlin dismissed the works council member connected to IG Metall, it permanently employed 500 temporary workers. Local news outlets saw the move as a positive sign for Giga Berlin.

The 500 temporary workers will have permanent jobs at Tesla Giga Berlin by November 1, 2024.

“The current decision is an expression of an optimistic assessment of the further development of e-car production in Grünheide,” said Tesla.

Interestingly enough, works council chairwoman Michaela Schmitz had asked Tesla Berlin management to further reduce temporary workers at the factory. Whether her request was granted in the way she intended is unknown. Tesla had two ways to grant Schmitz request: 1) let go of some temporary workers or 2) hire them permanently, reducing temp workers and increasing the amount of permanent employees. Tesla chose the win-win scenario.

According to Bild, Tesla Giga Berlin claims it has provided 1,000 temp workers with permanent employment, excluding the 500 temp employees that receive permanent status in November 2024. Tesla is estimated to have more than 500 temporary workers as of this writing.

Tesla Giga Berlin Absences

In late September 2024, news reached Elon Musk that Tesla Giga Berlin management was visiting workers’ homes who had called out sick. Tesla’s actions received backlash, including from IG Metall.

Giga Berlin’s Manufacturing Director André Thierig explained that Tesla management was making sure workers were not taking advantage of German labor protection laws. According to Thierig, Tesla had identified at least 200 staff members who had not shown up for work all year but were still being paid.

After hearing about the news, Elon Musk said he would look into the matter. Given that the recent updates about Tesla Giga Berlin have been about employment, Musk might already be addressing the absence issues at Giga Berlin.

