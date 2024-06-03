Tesla is planning to use its cabin radar instead of seat sensors for safety in a new update called Software Version 2024.14.3.
Tesla has used an occupancy sensor in its seats to show which thrones are occupied by passengers. It has used this in its driver’s seat as well, especially to maintain that someone is in the seat during the operation of the Full Self-Driving and Autopilot suites.
However, Tesla is now planning to ditch the use of this altogether and utilize something else: cabin radar.
Tesla hacker greentheonly first noticed the change while decompiling data related to the software update. Some wondered whether Tesla would be employing the cabin-facing camera for the driver’s seat detection, but it turns out it will be utilizing cabin radar instead.
In 2021, we covered the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval of the millimeter-wave sensor for child protection and anti-theft measures. In April of that year, Tesla received a “grant of waivers” that allowed the company to install 57-64 GHz frequency bands in motor vehicles.
The documents submitted to the FCC show Tesla planned to use the frequency bands for “child detection, cabin intrusion, and exterior detection.”
According to green, the cabin radar will now be used to ensure there is a human driver in the driver’s seat before the vehicle is allowed to move.
Reasons for the change are potentially due to the fact that cheat devices could be used on the driver’s seat to make the vehicle think there is someone in the chair.
Some drivers have also complained about malfunctions with the driver seat sensor, stating that the “car would revert to park at a low speed when it would sense any body movement.”
These issues required service and, in some cases, cost drivers as much as $3,500.
Tesla has been reliant on the cabin-facing camera to increase safety within its vehicles, and has leaned on the technology to hold drivers accountable when using semi-autonomous driving tech.
