Tesla to fix seat belt warning system recall through OTA software update

By

Tesla has initiated a recall for 125,227 2012-2024 Model S, 2015-2024 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y units over potential issues with the vehicles’ seat belt warning system. The issue would be fixed through an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

As noted in a Part 573 Safety Recall Report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), FMVSS No. 208, S7.3(a)(1) requires short audible and visual seat belt reminder signals to alert drivers that their seat belt is not fastened. In affected Tesla vehicles, the seat belt warning light and audible chime may not activate as intended.

Tesla identified the issue on April 18, 2024 as part of the company’s internal compliance audit. The vehicle that exhibited the fault was a 2024 model year Tesla Model X that was being tested to UNECE Regulation No. 16. During the tests, the all-electric SUV’s seat belt reminder signals did not chime or display.

Tesla proceeded to investigate the condition from April 22 to May 14, 2024. As part of the company’s ongoing investigation, Tesla developed and ran fleet query analytics to identify how many affected vehicles may be operating with the seat belt warning system issue from May 14 to May 20, 2024. The electric vehicle maker opted to initiate a recall on May 20, 2024. As of May 28, Tesla has identified 104 warranty claims that may be related to the seat belt warning system fault.

Similar to the majority of Tesla’s recalls, affected vehicles would be fixed through an over-the-air software update. Tesla expects to start deploying the software fix to affected vehicles in June 2024. As per the company, the “software remedy will remove dependency on the driver seat occupancy switch from the software logic and only rely on driver seat belt buckle and ignition status to activate the seat belt reminder signal.”

The NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report can be viewed below.

RCLRPT-24V376-3527 by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla to fix seat belt warning system recall through OTA software update