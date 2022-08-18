By

Update:

Earlier this month, Teslarati reached out to the Canadian office for a comment on the possibility of a Tesla Gigafactory in Canada.

Minister Champagne’s spokesperson didn’t comment directly on the possibility of a Tesla Gigafactory in Canada. However, she emphasized that Canada was working to ensure its auto industry’s future.

“We know how important the auto industry is to the Canadian economy and to the hundreds of thousands of Canadian workers in this sector. That’s why Minister Champagne has worked tirelessly to secure the future of Canada’s auto industry, including bringing more companies to Canada and the entire electric vehicle ecosystem. This includes announcements with LGES / Stellantis in Ontario, GM / POSCO and BASF in Quebec, Umicore, GM and Brightdrop, and many others,” she told Teslarati reporter Johnna Crider.

“It is good to see that our government’s investments are attracting the attention of automakers and companies from around the world. We will continue to do everything to ensure that Canadians can benefit from the global transition to electric vehicles.”

One of these investments includes Stellantis’ plans to invest $3.8 billion CAD in its Windsor and Brampton (Ontario) assembly plants. BASF also has plans for its battery materials and recycling facility in Bécancour, Quebec.

Original Article Below:

Tesla talked with Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne (FPC) about its potential supply chain expansion plans in the country.

The Canadian Minister visited Tesla’s facility in Markham for the talk. Champagne also took a tour and test drive at Tesla Canada’s Markham site. In a tweet, he also revealed that all Tesla cars have “a piece of Canada” in them.

Minister Champagne was talking about Tesla’s Markham facility and how it contributes to the company’s manufacturing efforts. Tesla Canada’s Markham site produces some machines installed in the company’s gigafactories worldwide. According to Mayor Frank Scarpitti of Markham, Tesla Canada makes “state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment” for Tesla gigafactories “in the production of batteries.”

There’s a part of 🇨🇦 in every @Tesla that you see on the roads and today I had a chance to visit their facility in Markham for a tour and test drive.



I look forward to seeing Canada continue to be the green supplier of choice for the automotive industry. pic.twitter.com/bIEWceRa8h — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) August 17, 2022

Tesla Canada Gigafactory

There’s been a lot of talk lately about a Tesla Canada Gigafactory. In June, Tesla was reportedly considering locations in North America for its next plant. It was looking at options in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

At the recent 2022 Shareholders Roundup, Elon Musk announced that Tesla might announce the location of its next gigafactory later this year. Musk asked the crowd where they thought Tesla should build a factory, and Canada seemed to be a top choice.

“I’m half Canadian, so maybe I should,” Musk jokingly told the crowd.

Tesla and the Inflation Reduction Act

Given Minister Champagne’s tweet, Tesla might plan to strike a supply chain deal for battery production in Canada. According to Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN)—a government department—the country “is a key global producer of copper, nickel, and cobalt.” Canada also hosts advanced mineral projects for lithium, graphite, and vanadium.

U.S. President Joe Biden recently signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will go into effect on December 31, 2022. The law includes battery requirements the EV automakers must meet to qualify for EV tax credits. In the short term, the law requires at least 40% of materials used in batteries to be sourced from North America or a U.S. trading partner by 2024. The requirement will increase to 100% by 2029.

Currently, Tesla does not qualify for EV tax credits because it hit the 200,000 cap under the old system. However, once the Inflation Reduction Act takes effect, some Tesla vehicles would qualify for the EV tax credits—provided that the company follows the battery requirements.

