Tesla Careers page reopens job listings in the United States

By

It appears that Tesla is now shifting into the next stage following Elon Musk’s controversial round of layoffs this 2024. As per Tesla’s Careers website, the company has opened job listings for multiple categories in the United States.

Back in April, Elon Musk sent an email to Tesla employees stating that amidst the company’s growth across the globe, “there has been duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas.” As such, Tesla would be cutting over 10% of its workforce worldwide. As per Musk, this would enable Tesla to be “lean, innovative, and hungry for the next growth phase cycle.”

Over the following weeks, several key executives, such as former SVP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino and Vice President for Public Policy and Business Development Rohan Patel, would leave the company. Senior Director of EV Charging Rebecca Tinucci, together with a notable portion of the Supercharger team, as well as Director of Vehicle Programs and New Product Introduction (NPI) Daniel Ho, were reportedly terminated. Job listings on Tesla’s Careers webpage were taken down as well.

UPDATE: Tesla has started hiring again in nearly every category (manufacturing, legal, operations, sales, service, software, etc). https://t.co/rtNKpYevAd pic.twitter.com/QX89r20ntc — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 11, 2024

But as per observations from Tesla watchers on social media, it appears that Tesla is now back to hiring employees for several portions of its business. As per Tesla’s Careers website, job listings for departments such as Manufacturing, Vehicle Service, Energy – Solar & Storage, AI & Robotics, Sales & Customer Support, Operartions & Business Support, Engineering & Information Technology, and Supply Chain, among others, have gone online. The job openings are listed for locations across the United States.

The return of Tesla’s job listings on its Careers page suggests that the electric vehicle maker is now ready to grow its headcount once more. It also indicates that Elon Musk’s workforce reduction for the company this year has ended. This bodes well for Tesla, as it suggests that the CEO is now confident that the company is at the right size to take on its next growth cycle.

Tesla has become a mainstream automaker, but the company still has a number of high-profile projects that could transform it into an even bigger force in the market. These include the dedicated Robotaxi, which is expected to be unveiled this August 8, 2024. Musk also noted during the Q1 2024 earnings call that Tesla could start selling Optimus to external customers by 2025.

Those who wish to check out Tesla’s job listings on its Careers page can click here.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Careers page reopens job listings in the United States