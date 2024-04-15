By

Tesla SVP Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino has announced that he is departing the electric vehicle maker. Baglino is stepping down from Tesla after working 18 years in the company.

Baglino announced his departure in a post on his personal X account. As per the former Tesla executive, the decision to leave the EV maker was a difficult one, though he also noted that he learned a lot from his colleagues over the years. Baglino also stated that when he started in Tesla way back in 2006, he never thought the day would come when the company would produce the world’s top-selling vehicle.

“I made the difficult decision to move on from Tesla after 18 years yesterday. I am so thankful to have worked with and learned from the countless incredibly talented people at Tesla over the years. I loved tackling nearly every problem we solved as a team and feel gratified to have contributed to the mission of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy, a mission that I am quite passionate about.

Looking forward I have no concrete plans beyond spending more time with my family and young kids.



But, as people who know me well can attest, I have difficulty sitting still for long… 😄 — Drew Baglino (@baglino) April 15, 2024

“I will always have a warm spot for the people of Tesla and Tesla products in my heart and wish the team and company the best in the future. When I joined as a junior firmware / electrical engineer back in 2006, a future Tesla that produced the world’s top selling vehicle was well beyond my expected set of outcomes. A reminder to all of us to set higher expectations, I guess,” Baglino wrote in his post.

In a follow-up post, the former Tesla executive stated that he does not really have any plans moving forward beyond spending more time with his family and kids. He did hint at possible projects down the road, however, as he admitted that he has some “difficulty sitting still for long.”

Thank you for always pushing us to do our best work from first principles. It’s the only way to unlock the art of the possible. — Drew Baglino (@baglino) April 15, 2024

Baglino’s comments about his desire to keep busy definitely seems accurate. Longtime Tesla watchers have noted that he was one of Tesla Board Member JB Straubel’s original team members who built the Tesla Roadster, the car that became the backbone of the company. Since then, he has been involved in most of the company’s major products.

