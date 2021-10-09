Tesla helps catapult EV sales past diesel in Europe for first time ever

By

For the first time in the history of the European automotive market, electric vehicles outsold conventional diesel engine vehicles, according to new data from the European Electric Car Report. The milestone would not have been possible without the efforts of many automotive manufacturers that have committed to building electrified powertrains, Tesla being the most prevalent.

For two years, data has shown that Europe has slowly but surely started to adopt EVs as their preferred mode of transportation. However, until September 2021, EVs were still lagging behind diesel vehicles, a long-time favorite of the European driver. Shares of newly registered diesel engines sunk to just 13.4% of total vehicle registrations for September 2021. EVs, on the other hand, surged to their most successful month in Europe, accounting for 15.3% of new vehicle registrations for the month. Comparatively, EVs in the United States only accounted for 2% of vehicle registrations in 2020, according to Fortune.

Europe has been a hotspot for EVs for several years. Despite it only being the first month where the sustainable vehicles have outperformed their diesel counterparts, EVs are becoming the widespread norm in Europe. Norway, for example, is the most heavily concentrated EV country globally. Norway plans to completely phase out gas cars at some point in 2022, according to some projections. 77% of total new car registrations in September in Norway were electric, trending up from previous months. Eventually, gas cars will be a thing of the past nearly everywhere. It is relatively agreed upon it seems that Norway will be the first country to completely phase petrol engines out of its factories and off of its roads.

Europe’s continuing adoption of electric powertrains can be attributed to Tesla’s popularity in the region, according to data. The Model 3 has been shipped from Gigafactory Shanghai in China to Europe since January, and Tesla recently expanded its Chinese export strategy to include the Model Y, which was not available in Europe until last month.

EU-EVs tracks the sales of electric vehicles in eleven European countries, including Switzerland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Norway, France, the UK, and Sweden. Data from EU-EVs shows that Tesla dominated all manufacturers in terms of EV sales, beating out second-place Volkswagen by nearly 11,000 units. Tesla sold 20,221 units in September, accounting for 27.9% of the EV market share. Volkswagen sold 9,386, or 12.9%. The Model 3 and Model Y dominated, with 12,691 and 7,528 deliveries, respectively.

Most importantly, the trend of diesel vehicles disappearing off the roads and being replaced with electric ones is a great sign of things to come in Europe. Leading the charge with electrification, hopefully, Europe’s adoption of EVs will begin to spread to other regions.

