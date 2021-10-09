Tesla to report Q3 Earnings on Oct. 20th, unclear if CEO Musk will join

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 after market close from its newly-announced headquarters in Austin, Texas. The company will issue a brief advisory with a link to its Q3 2021 Shareholder Deck and Update Letter, which will be accessible from Tesla’s Investor Relations website. It is currently unclear if CEO Elon Musk will be on the call, as he announced during the Q2 2021 Earnings Call that he would not be in attendance to all future company presentations unless a large announcement would be made.

A live Q&A session is also set for 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results and outlook. An archived version of the Q3 2021 Q&A session will then be available at the company’s official website about two hours after the earnings call concludes.

Tesla heads into the Q3 2021 Earnings Call with plenty of momentum after posting its most successful quarter in terms of vehicle production and delivery. Tesla produced 237,823 vehicles while delivering 241,300 in the third quarter, beating Wall Street consensus estimates, which predicted deliveries of around 223,000 vehicles.

A majority of Tesla’s deliveries in Q3 were of the Model 3 and Model Y, two of the company’s mass-market vehicles. In Q2, Tesla began deliveries of the Model S Plaid, a reworked and revitalized version of the company’s flagship sedan. With the revised version of the Model S, which included plenty of performance improvements and a completely redesigned interior, Tesla also has plans to begin delivering the Model X, which is also refreshed and revamped, sometime in 2022.

This will also be the second Earnings Call that Tesla holds in Texas and the first with Texas as the company’s headquarters. Tesla held the Q2 2021 Earnings Call at the Texas factory, but then confirmed earlier this week at the 2021 Shareholder Meeting that the company would be moving its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas. Also on the Q2 call, CEO Elon Musk stated that he will not be on calls. “This is the last time I’ll do earnings calls, but this is the…I will no longer speak, default, during Earnings Calls. So obviously, I’ll have to do the Annual Shareholder Meeting, but I think going forward, I will most likely not be on Earnings Calls unless there’s something really important that I need to say,” Musk stated.

Tesla’s Q3 2021 Earnings Call will take place on Wednesday, October 20th at 5:30 PM EDT, 4:30 PM CDT.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.

Tesla to report Q3 Earnings on Oct. 20th, unclear if CEO Musk will join