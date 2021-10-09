Tesla Model Y trial production glimpsed in rare Giga Texas interior video

By

It appears that trial production of the Tesla Model Y is now in full swing in Gigafactory Texas. This was hinted at in a recently shared video featuring some rare footage of the upcoming plant’s vehicle production area.

Following the 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting, Maye Musk posted a few clips on her Instagram account. The short clips featured several views of Gigafactory Texas, from its expansive exterior to an area of the facility that was evidently busy. Elon Musk could be seen carrying Baby X while walking alongside his brother, Kimbal.

Wow Maye with the 🔥 scoop inside and outside Giga Texas tonight. 🎥 @mayemusk via IG and 👋🏼 Baby X! pic.twitter.com/HhB3vqOOPh — Tesla Owners East Bay (@TeslaOwnersEBay) October 8, 2021

While the post seems more like a regular family update on the Musks, Maye’s Instagram post also featured a rare look at what seems to be Gigafactory Texas’ freshly-built Model Y production area. Several Tesla Model Y could be seen in various stages of assembly, and at least one unit seems to be nearly completed.

Interestingly enough, the Model Ys in the recently shared clip were painted black, making them very similar to a pre-production Model Y that was briefly shared online back in late August. The black Model Y, whose image was posted on Instagram but quickly deleted later, was reportedly one of the first pre-production units manufactured in Gigafactory Texas.

🚨 BREAKING: Tesla has produced one of the first Model Y preproduction units at Giga Texas!

📸: https://t.co/mdkfmfFAX4 pic.twitter.com/CmNBYCMNzl — ⚡️Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) August 27, 2021

Considering that Tesla seems to be well on its way with the pre-production of the Model Y in Giga Texas, it would not be surprising if completed units of the crossover are spotted in the wild in the coming months. Following these tests, it would likely be only a matter of time before production and customer deliveries begin for the Model Y in Texas.

Tesla initially intended for its Texas-made Model Y to be launched with 4680 batteries, which are currently being produced in a pilot line at the company’s Kato Road facility. As Tesla waits for its 4680 batteries to be properly ramped, however, speculations are abounding that the company may start Model Y production in Giga Texas with 2170 cells instead. This is a strategy that Tesla would also be adopting for Gigafactory Berlin, whose 4680 cell facility is still under construction.

