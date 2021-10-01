Tesla leads EV charge in Norway, 3/4s of September new car sales are electric

By

Tesla is leading an electric offensive in Norway as new data from the Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken (The Road Traffic Information Council of Norway, or OFV) reveals that 77.5% of new car sales for September consisted of electric vehicles. Tesla’s two most popular vehicles, the Model Y and Model 3, contributed greatly, making the electric automaker the most popular brand in Norway in September by a considerable margin.

According to OFV statistics, the Model Y was Norway’s most popular vehicle, regardless of powertrain. With 3,564 sales, making up 19.8% of the total September auto sales, the mass-market crossover from Tesla dominated electric and gas-powered competitors, with the next closest model being the Tesla Model 3 sedan, which was sold 2,218 times accounting for 12.3% of the total sales. The Skoda Enyaq was third for September with 787 sales or 4.4%.

The Model Y has become Tesla’s most sought-after vehicle in the past year and a half since initial deliveries began. Tesla executives, including CEO Elon Musk, always anticipated the Model Y would eventually overtake the Model 3, especially in the European market where crossovers are the most popular body style. Tesla expects the Model Y to continue its display of dominance globally, as Musk has stated that he expects the vehicle to become the most popular car in the world in 2022.

Perhaps what is more impressive than Tesla’s overwhelming dominance in a market where EVs are the mainstream is Norway’s undoubted support for the transition to electrification. With more than 3/4s of the new cars sold in September being electric, there is no doubt Norway is the undisputed hotspot for electric vehicles. Recent projections have indicated that the country will sell its last ICE vehicle sometime in 2022.

Of the top ten vehicles sold in Norway in September, only one vehicle is gas-powered: the Toyota RAV4 crossover, which was the fourth most popular car for the month. The top ten consisted of the following vehicles, listed in positions relative to their sales performance in Norway in September:

Tesla Model Y – 3,564 units Tesla Model 3 – 2,218 units Skoda Enyaq – 787 units Toyota RAV4 – 702 units Audi e-tron – 672 units Volkswagen ID.4 – 659 units Hyundai IONIQ 4 – 652 units Ford Mustang Mach-E – 600 units Volkswagen ID.3 – 456 units Nissan Leaf – 410 units

In total, 17,992 vehicles were sold in Norway in September, with 77.5% being electric. 13,944 cars that were purchased in September were electric, making EVs a preferred mode of transportation in the European country. An impressive statistic alone, Norway’s automotive sales are expected to be fully concentrated with EVs beginning next year.

Norway has played a major role in supporting advent of electric vehicles! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2021

