Tesla held a celebration for its Latino employees

Tesla recently held a Tesla Fiestas celebration for its Latino employees. Tesla’s Senior Talent Management Leader, Lizette B., shared photos from the event on LinkedIn, noting how proud she was and that collaboration is at the heart of everything the company does.

“Extremely proud of the Latinos@Tesla ERG and factory teams for the Tesla Fiestas they coordinated for employees last week. The vibes were happy, the music was good, and the food was delicious. Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do, and this was no exception. Excited for the joy and positive change we all can continue to inspire together,” wrote Lizette.

“If you participated, what was your favorite part? Mine was the smiles on everyone’s faces,” she added. Many of the responses included the love of the food, ideas for similar events at Giga Berlin, and the design of the Model X, which was featured in one of the photos.

Tesla has said previously that it prioritizes building an inclusive and supportive environment for its employees. Its 2021 Impact Report said it’s also working to increase gender representation in the company.

It’s supporting women-focused organizations such as Latinas In Tech, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that focuses on creating a tech industry where Latinas are well-represented throughout all levels of the ecosystem.

It also noted that 62% of its U.S. workforce belonged to underrepresented groups, which was made possible by its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team. As of the 2021 report, Latino’s made up 24% of Tesla’s workforce, following behind white employees. Following Latinos were Asians making up 20% of Tesla’s workforce.

