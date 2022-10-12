By

The Tesla Model S Plaid and refresh Model S Dual Motor variant’s debut in China is increasingly becoming more likely. Some Model S Plaid reservation holders in China recently reported receiving delivery notices.

Tesla reservation holders in China who ordered the refresh Dual Motor or Plaid Model S and Model X waited a long time to receive their orders. In a Chinese Tesla owner forum, one reservation holder noted that he has waited 500 days to receive his Model X order.

The wait might be over in the near future. According to some refresh Dual Motor and Plaid Model X and Model S customers, Tesla China has started sending delivery notices and asking for final payment for their vehicles.

China local Yan Chang shared details of a Tesla Model X reservation in the Tesla App. The order reads “Preparing Delivery.” He also shared the final payment required for the reservation, which came out to RMB1,013,990.00.

The official Tesla China website does not list expected delivery dates for the refresh Dual Motor or Plaid Model S and Model X.

“Prices and specific configurations will be announced closer to delivery, at which point you will be notified to select your order,” states the site. “Until then, your order will be considered a pre-order and you can cancel at any time for a full refund.”

As of this writing, Tesla requires an initial payment of RMB 20,000 to reserve a Dual Motor or Plaid Model S or Model X. China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) approved a vehicle purchase tax exemption for Model S and Model X units. The Tesla vehicles’ eligibility hint that the new Model S and Model X are preparing to debut in the Chinese market soon.

Model S and Model X deliveries in China would slightly contribute to Tesla Q4 2022 delivery numbers. Tesla might start deliveries in late Q4 2022 or early Q1 2023.

