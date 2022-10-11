You can now buy Elon Musk’s Burnt Hair perfume

By

It turns out that Elon Musk was very serious about selling the smell of his burnt hair. The Boring Company’s preorder page for Elon Musk’s Burnt Hair by Singed is now live. Earlier today, we reported on a tip by EV Universe, which found that The Boring Company had a password-protected webpage for the new perfume.

Elon Musk described the perfume as an omnigender product you can even pay for with Dogecoin. It is listed for $100 with tax and domestic shipping included in the price. According to the website, it ships in Q1 2023. Elon Musk also updated his Twitter bio to include ‘perfume salesman.’

Now that most of our questions have been answered, how long will it take before it’s sold out? And how much hair did Elon have to burn to create the scent? And will it actually smell like burnt hair? Or will he surprise us with a nice, unisex cologne/perfume instead?

Disclosure, I purchased a bottle and plan to do a smell test and compare it with how my hair smells when I burn it with the flat iron. This is going to be interesting.

Update: Elon Musk tweeted that over 5,000 bottles of Burnt Hair have been sold. That’s over $500,000 in sales.

Over 5000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

