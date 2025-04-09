Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and fmr VP candidate Tim Walz continue war of words
Elon Musk and Tim Walz continue trading barbs as the former VP candidate called the Tesla CEO a “greedy bastard.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz are continuing their war of words against one another as the Minnesota politician made more comments last evening.
Musk then responded to those comments today in a post on X.
Walz said last night that Musk is a “greedy bastard” who did not pay taxes after he became successful. The former VP hopeful also said that “people like Elon Musk” should be demonized:
“Once you become successful, don’t be a greedy bastard and not pay your taxes. I don’t think we should be the party that demonizes someone because they can afford something—they worked hard & got something. We should demonize people like Elon Musk. That’s different.”
Tim Walz on Elon Musk: “Once you become successful, don’t be a greedy bastard and not pay your taxes. I don’t think we should be the party that demonizes someone because they can afford something—they worked hard & got something. We should demonize people like Elon Musk. That’s… pic.twitter.com/uq5aV2XAxT
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 9, 2025
These comments from Walz follow previous statements he made about Tesla stock, stating that when it goes down, he gets a boost. These comments were met with criticism from people in various sectors, including Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, who is nicknamed “Mr. Wonderful.”
O’Leary called Walz out for hoping Tesla shares drop as they are a holding in the Minnesota Pension Fund. Walz said the comments were just a joke.
Musk chose to respond to Walz’s comments from last night this morning in a response to the above X post, calling him “a liar”:
Tim Walz is a liar
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2025
Funny enough, Musk has not avoided paying his taxes. In fact, in 2021, he paid the largest single-year tax bill in American history, as he wrote a cheque to the IRS for $11 billion:
Elon Musk’s 2021 taxes equates to over $1.5 million for every day he’s been a US citizen
It is unclear why Walz continues to speak negatively about Musk, especially as it seems he is going out of his way to do so. More than likely, it is to continue pushback against Musk’s involvement with the Trump Administration.
Elon Musk
Tesla is building a new UFO-inspired Supercharger in the heart of Alien country
Tesla is planning to build a new UFO-inspired Supercharger in the heart of Alien country — Roswell, New Mexico.
Back in 1947, a crash of debris led to rumors of an alleged crash of a UFO just 75 miles north of Roswell near Corona, New Mexico. The crash was officially noted as the recovery of a military balloon, but over the years, speculation persists that the “flying disc” many saw might have been extraterrestrials trying to make contact with Earth.
As a result of the 1947 crash, Roswell has adopted it and used it as the inspiration for much of its tourism. As Tesla is planning to build a Supercharger in the area, it is using the same sort of inspiration for the location, which will feature just eight charging stalls located under a CyberCanopy.
It was first spotted by MarcoRP, a noted Supercharger permit insider:
A new Supercharger is coming soon to Roswell, New Mexico!!
Tesla is currently planning a Cyber-UFO themed station at the Whataburger on N Main St.
The site will feature 8 charging stalls, located under a CyberCanopy with RGB fixtures and a 20.88kW solar array. pic.twitter.com/4BOyM1iuTx
— MarcoRP (@MarcoRPi1) April 2, 2025
Here are some better pictures of the design:
Tesla’s Head of Charging for North America, Max de Zegher, confirmed that the site will be inspired by the events near Roswell in 1947. He noted that Tesla “wants to build a few Superchargers cool enough to be worth of the trip itself.”
This will undoubtedly be one of those locations, and along with the Tesla Drive-in Diner Supercharger in Santa Monica, it seems the company could be moving toward some more unique designs for the future, making the charging experience more fun and interesting for owners:
We want to build a few Superchargers cool enough to be worthy of the trip itself. Wish we could have kept it under wraps for longer, but submittal was needed for Planning Approval. We can’t hide anything from @MarcoRPi1! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/X2WaKDd408
— Max de Zegher (@MdeZegher) April 2, 2025
Elon Musk
This Tesla vandal caused thousands in damage, but she was let off the hook: Here’s why
A Tesla vandal in Bloomington, Minnesota, caused $3,200 in damages to a car after keying it. However, the local police department, as well as the owner of the Tesla, let her off the hook.
As a Tesla sat in the parking lot of a Cub Foods grocery store, it was damaged in an act of vandalism that we are unfortunately seeing all too frequently. Police managed to locate the woman responsible for the damage, aiming to hold her responsible for the scrapes she applied to the vehicle.
However, in an act that many might not be able to perform, the owner of the Tesla did not want to pursue any criminal charges. Instead, they just wanted their car fixed.
Police Chief Booker Hodges said (via Minnesota Star Tribune):
“The victim in this case just wanted their car fixed, and they just wanted the suspect to pay for that. Based on the totality of the circumstances here, and along with our core value of being compassionate, this is the best outcome for everybody involved in this case.”
It was an incredible act of forgiveness, as many of those who have had their Teslas damaged in response to CEO Elon Musk likely would not have been able to do the same thing. One person who had their vehicle keyed filed a civil lawsuit against the vandal, who damaged their car while it was parked at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, seeking $1 million in damages.
Chief Hodges finished his remarks about this specific situation by calling out the leaders who have spread a hateful narrative about Musk and Tesla, and the company’s vehicle owners as well:
“We need our leaders to start leading and stop feeding this rhetoric. People should be able to drive whatever car they want without fear of going into a store and someone scratching their car or people yelling at them because of the car that … they choose to drive. It’s time for all of us, you know, just to start getting along and knock this stuff off, man. People should be able to be left alone.”
While Chief Hodges did not mention anyone specifically, Minnesota politician and former VP candidate Tim Walz said earlier this month that he “gets a boost” when Tesla stock falls. He later retracted his statement by stating it was just a joke.
Elon Musk
Tesla Germany reports 4,935 units sold in Q1 2025
Tesla Germany sold 4,935 units in Q1 2025, reflecting a decline amid a broader electric vehicle uptick.
The German road traffic agency KBA reported Tesla’s March sales in Germany dropped 42.5% to 2,229 units year-over-year, with first-quarter figures plummeting 62.2% from 2024. KBA also noted a 35.3% rise in newly registered electric vehicles for March, highlighting a contrasting market trend.
According to its Q1 2025 report, Tesla’s global quarterly deliveries were 336,681 vehicles, a slight dip compared to Q1 2024’s 369,783 deliveries. Reuters attributed the dip to stiffer competition, factory retooling for the refreshed Model Y, and backlash tied to CEO Elon Musk’s political moves.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck weighed in on Thursday, stating, “The perception is that the passion for Tesla has suffered greatly in recent weeks and months, which is perhaps a good opportunity for the automotive industry in Germany.”
Tesla Germany’s 62.2% drop in Q1 2025 sales might be tied more to Model Y production shifts rather than Musk’s image or brand perception.
Tesla saw a 156.87% jump in China in the third month of the first quarter, compared to February, when the company sold 30,688 units. Tesla China’s March wholesale figures hit 78,828 units, per CPCA data. Tesla started delivering its new Model Y vehicles in China last month.
Globally, Tesla produced 362,615 vehicles in Q1, including 345,454 Model 3 and Model Y units. However, it lost weeks of output during Model Y line upgrades at its Texas, Fremont, Shanghai, and Berlin factories.
Tesla noted that Model Y refresh production is scaling up in its Q1 delivery report. While Tesla might have a few challenges ahead, the company still has strong foundations for a stable future in the long term.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and fmr VP candidate Tim Walz continue war of words
Volkswagen global deliveries climb with EV boost
Tesla might benefit from Trump’s plans for Saudi Arabia
Tesla rolls out new, more affordable trim of the Model Y Juniper in U.S.
Tesla aiming to produce first “legion” of Optimus robots this 2025
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Tesla rolls out new, more affordable trim of the Model Y Juniper in U.S.
-
News1 week ago
Tesla shares Optimus’ improved walk in new update video
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla vandal who lit Las Vegas repair center on fire arrested
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk clarifies Trump tariff effect on Tesla: “The cost impact is not trivial”
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla US Gigafactories shields from Trump’s 25% Tariffs
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Musk says xAI has acquired X in $33 billion stock deal
-
Elon Musk6 days ago
Tesla Germany reports 4,935 units sold in Q1 2025
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla vehicles hit by ATV, suspect caught by Sentry Mode