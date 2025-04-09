Tesla CEO Elon Musk and fmr VP candidate Tim Walz continue war of words

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz are continuing their war of words against one another as the Minnesota politician made more comments last evening.

Musk then responded to those comments today in a post on X.

Walz said last night that Musk is a “greedy bastard” who did not pay taxes after he became successful. The former VP hopeful also said that “people like Elon Musk” should be demonized:

“Once you become successful, don’t be a greedy bastard and not pay your taxes. I don’t think we should be the party that demonizes someone because they can afford something—they worked hard & got something. We should demonize people like Elon Musk. That’s different.”

Tim Walz on Elon Musk: "Once you become successful, don't be a greedy bastard and not pay your taxes. I don't think we should be the party that demonizes someone because they can afford something—they worked hard & got something. We should demonize people like Elon Musk. That's… pic.twitter.com/uq5aV2XAxT — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 9, 2025

These comments from Walz follow previous statements he made about Tesla stock, stating that when it goes down, he gets a boost. These comments were met with criticism from people in various sectors, including Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, who is nicknamed “Mr. Wonderful.”

O’Leary called Walz out for hoping Tesla shares drop as they are a holding in the Minnesota Pension Fund. Walz said the comments were just a joke.

Musk chose to respond to Walz’s comments from last night this morning in a response to the above X post, calling him “a liar”:

Tim Walz is a liar — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2025

Funny enough, Musk has not avoided paying his taxes. In fact, in 2021, he paid the largest single-year tax bill in American history, as he wrote a cheque to the IRS for $11 billion:

It is unclear why Walz continues to speak negatively about Musk, especially as it seems he is going out of his way to do so. More than likely, it is to continue pushback against Musk’s involvement with the Trump Administration.