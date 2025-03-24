Elon Musk
Tesla stock rebounds and Tim Walz backtracks: ‘I was making a joke’
Tesla stock rebounded over 20 percent in the past five trading days, and, coincidentally, the boost came just after Tim Walz said he gets a boost from watching the automaker’s shares fall.
Although Walz’s pushback against Tesla stock mostly comes from his evident distaste for CEO Elon Musk, who has joined President Donald Trump’s team as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), it seems he might not have realized the EV maker’s shares make up a portion of his state’s pension fund.
This was something Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary mentioned last week after Walz’s comments. However, now that Tesla shares are rising once again, Walz is backtracking by saying that his comment from last week was his attempt at humor.
Walz said:
“I have to be careful about being a smartass. I was making a joke. These people have no sense of humor.”
NEW: Tim Walz says he was totally joking when he celebrated Tesla stock going down, says Elon Musk makes him unhealthy.
The comment came after Walz apparently didn’t realize his own pension plan owns Tesla stock.
“I have to be careful about being a smartass. I was making a… pic.twitter.com/w1QHAYyvco
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2025
Tesla shares have rebounded nicely since a substantial drop so far this year.
Although the stock is still down about 28 percent this year, things are looking better for the company as it now shifts its focus to the release of several affordable models, the ramp of the new Model Y “Juniper,” the release of the Cybercab and Robotaxi platform in Texas and California, and other potential catalysts like the Optimus robot.
Tesla aiming to produce first “legion” of Optimus robots this 2025
Last week’s All-Hands meeting from Tesla was publicly broadcast on X and seemed to be the response many investors were hoping for as questions started to seep in regarding Musk’s commitment to the company.
While his attention seems to be on solving government spending and eliminating corruption, it is evident Musk is still paying attention to what is going on at Tesla.
Shares are up over 10 percent at 1:05 p.m. on the East Coast, trading at around $274.
Elon Musk’s stock market advice: ‘Do you love the products?’
Elon Musk says the best stock market picks are companies with great products you love & believe will improve.
Elon Musk shared some stock market advice during the Tesla All-Hands keynote for Q1 2025.
During the Q&A portion of Tesla’s All-Hands keynote recently, someone from the audience asked Elon Musk for stock advice. Musk’s initial reaction was to point out that the question proved these Q&A sessions were not rehearsed and these inquiries were truly random.
After his light-hearted comment, Musk dived into the question, using Tesla as an example.
“I think that it’s going to sound very very straightforward, but you want to really buy stock in companies where you think the product of that company will be better in the future…Or do you love the products that that company makes and are they going to keep doing that?” Musk replied.
He went on to say that Tesla has a track record of making great products and will keep producing many more good products in the future. Earlier this year, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja teased several new product introductions this year.
“We’re going to scale up production. And I think we’ve demonstrated a level of innovation that is extremely rare. I mean certainly by far the most innovative company in the car industry…
“I do think Tesla stock long term with Optimus and (Full) Self-Driving–Tesla will probably be the most valuable company in the world,” Musk reiterated.
Musk added that there are other companies with great products and services. He pointed out that stocks are based on people’s perception of the future, saying: “Tesla stock goes up and goes down, but actually it’s still the same company.”
Tesla’s stock price has been dropping in recent weeks. Some believe the decline in TSLA’s price is due to public anger against Elon Musk and increased Tesla vandalism cases. Wall Street, on the other hand, seems to be more concerned with Tesla’s Q1 2025 performance.
A few analysts have lowered their Tesla price target, forecasting a drop in first-quarter deliveries. Only a handful of TSLA analysts have cited the public’s opinion of Elon Musk as the reason for their reduced price target and bleak predictions.
Starlink’s launch in Italy paused until Elon Musk hate ends
Starlink’s launch in Italy has been paused due to the hate Elon Musk is receiving for his political activities.
“Everything has come to a standstill,” Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told La Repubblica. The Defense Minister added that Italy is not discussing a potential deal to use Starlink at the moment.
Earlier this month, Italy’s opposition parties demanded the government stop talking to Musk after the tech billionaire made a comment on X about Starlink services in Ukraine. Elon Musk had commented that Ukraine’s “entire front line would collapse” if Starlink services were cut. Then, Poland’s Foreign Minister accused Elon Musk of threatening to “turn off” Ukraine’s access terminals.
“To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals. We would never do such a thing or use it as a bargaining chip,” clarified Musk on X after the accusation.
In January 2025, SpaceX was reportedly discussing a $1.6 billion, 5-year Starlink contract with the Italian government. Sources close to the matter noted that Italy’s Intelligence Services and Defense Ministry approved the billion-dollar Starlink deal. The involvement of Italy’s Defense Ministry hinted that Italy may have been discussing a deal for SpaceX’s Starlink Starshield services.
Starlink’s Starshield services are designed for government use, specifically for Earth observation, communications, and hosted payloads. In December 2024, the Pentagon sent SpaceX a contract to expand Ukraine’s Starlink access and provide Starshield internet services.
Elon Musk Controversy
According to Crosetto, Italy’s potential Starlink deal has been paused due to statements “by and about” Elon Musk. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has become a polarizing figure in the United States and abroad.
“The question is, what is most useful and safe for the nation,” commented Italy’s Defense Minister. He added that discussions with SpaceX about Starlink service in Italy would resume “when the controversies and the times have calmed down.”
The Defense Minister might be alluding to the Tesla vandalism cases that have erupted across the United States and some parts of Europe. Multiple Tesla stores, vehicles, and Supercharger stalls have been set on fire, shot at, or marked with profanity and Nazi symbols in the past few weeks. People’s anger toward Elon Musk is reportedly the source of all the outrage.
Tesla owner harassed by anti-Musk driver in disturbing encounter
The Tesla driver for two years was en route to a doctor’s appointment when the incident happened.
A mother and Tesla owner from Lynnwood, WA reported that she was cut off and verbally harassed by another driver earlier this week.
The incident was recorded through Tesla’s built-in dashcam feature.
The Incident
Leigh, a Tesla driver for two years, was en route to a doctor’s appointment when a white Subaru SUV reportedly swerved in front of her and stopped. As could be seen in the Tesla dashcam video, the Subaru driver, who was wearing a camouflage jacket and ski mask, opened his door and walked towards the Tesla owner.
“He gets out and walks straight up to my door window. So I cracked my window, and I said, ‘What? What is the problem?’ He goes, ‘You need to sell your car. This is a Nazi car. You’re driving it. You need to sell your car,” Leigh noted in a comment to FOX 13 Seattle.
Fortunately, the mom stated that she was alone when the incident happened. Despite this, the encounter has left her shaken. “I could only see his eyes. He also had a large bag in front of him and baggy clothes. I had no idea if I was safe or not. It certainly felt very threatening and harassing,” Leigh stated.
Feeling Threatened
The Tesla owner stated that she and her family acquired their electric vehicle because it was convenient and good for the environment. It is then insane that such a vehicle has now become a harassment lure from other drivers.
“Obviously, this isn’t the first time I’ve driven my car and experienced minor incidents, but to be cut off and approached in my own vehicle, in the middle of the road, at what point do I have any power? I felt very threatened. Just really sad that this is what’s happening to people. Honestly, it doesn’t affect how I believe or what I believe—it’s just the car I drive,” Leigh stated.
Rising Hostility
The Lynnwood incident aligns with a surge in aggression toward Tesla drivers and facilities, from a Las Vegas service center fire to a reported shooting at a store in Oregon. Tesla owners have also reported a growing wave of vandalism incidents against their vehicles. In response, U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that those who attack Teslas will be persecuted. The sentiments were echoed by Attorney General Pam Bondi.
