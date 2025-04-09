Destroying Tesla stores partially acceptable, says nearly 40% of U.S. study’s respondents

A study from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) has revealed a rather disturbing trend in the United States. Based on the study, it appears that a growing number of people are willing to justify or even applaud the idea of killing people like Elon Musk or Donald Trump. A notable number of the study’s respondents also stated that they find it partially acceptable to destroy Tesla stores as a form of protest.

The NCRI Study

The NCRI’s study was initiated to determine people’s support for political violence. As per the organization, calls for political violence towards people like Trump and Musk are becoming increasingly normalized. The same is true for property destruction, such as the firebombing of Tesla stores and Superchargers and the vandalism of consumer vehicles.

For its study, the NCRI surveyed 1,264 U.S. residents, balanced to reflect census data on race/ethnicity, gender, age, and education. Respondents were then asked demographic information, political identity, several political and psychological scales, and questions concerning their acceptance of specific forms of political violence.

Musk, Tesla, and Trump

Some troubling trends emerged from the study, including the fact that 57.6% of respondents who self-identified as left of center stated that destroying Tesla dealerships is partially acceptable. Even more disturbing was the fact that 48.6% of respondents who self-identified as left of center reported that if someone murdered Elon Musk, they would at least be somewhat justified. For U.S. President Donald Trump, this number was higher at 55.2%.

Without isolating respondents who self-identified as left of center, 39.8% of the study’s respondents still stated that destroying Tesla stores is partially acceptable, 31.6% still stated that killing Elon Musk was somewhat justified, and 38.5% still stated that killing Donald Trump was somewhat justified.

What the NCRI Says

Joel Finkelstein, the lead author of the NCRI’s study, stated that an “assassination culture” of sorts is emerging, especially following the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the hands of Luigi Mangione in December 2024. As could be seen in social media activity of people against Musk or Trump, calls for the assassination of the CEO and President are abounding among their harshest critics.

“What was formerly taboo culturally has become acceptable. We are seeing a clear shift – glorification, increased attempts, and changing norms – all converging into what we define as ‘assassination culture.’ It’s not just Luigi anymore. We’re seeing an expansion: Trump, Musk and others are now being openly discussed as legitimate targets, often cloaked in meme culture and gamified online dialogue,” Finkelstein stated.

And below is the NCRI’s study itself.

