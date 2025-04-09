The Volkswagen Group’s global deliveries rose in Q1, fueled by demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

Europe’s top automaker saw deliveries tick up 1.4% to 2.13 million units, riding a wave of electric vehicle growth in Europe and the Americas. However, Volkswagen stumbled in China, where deliveries dropped 7.1% against fierce local competition.

Volkswagen’s EV sales soared over 100% in Europe and 51% in the U.S.—Tesla’s strongholds. Meanwhile, Volkswagen’s sales in China plunged 37%, where BYD reigns. Elon Musk reportedly appealed to Trump over aggressive tariff policy: WaPo

Bloomberg suggested that the increase in Volkswagen’s sales might be related to Europe’s aversion to the Tesla brand. Tesla has felt the brunt of the backlash from Elon Musk’s political moves in Europe and his ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump and Musk took place in Berlin-Mitte, Germany. Local police estimated that about 250 people protested against Trump and Musk in front of a Tesla showroom. One protester was temporarily arrested for displaying a poster featuring Elon Musk performing the Nazi salute. According to authorities, the poster was anti-constitutional.

However, Tesla’s delivery dip in the first quarter might have more to do with its Model Y preparations. The American EV automaker focused on retooling and upgrading its factories in America, China, and Europe to produce the new Model Y.

Trump’s tariffs cloud the horizon for VW and German peers like Audi and Porsche. Export woes loom for German automakers, but Volkswagen’s EV surge might offer a buffer.

Trump’s tariffs will affect Tesla as well. Elon Musk has been vocal about his stance on Trump’s tariffs, noting that it will impact Tesla.

“To be clear, this will affect the price of parts in Tesla cars that come from other countries. The cost impact is not trivial,” Elon Musk shared in an X post.