Tesla CEO Elon Musk debunks claims that FSD take rate is only 2%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has debunked claims that the take rate for Full Self-Driving (FSD) is just a mere 2%. As per Musk, the take rate for FSD is much higher than the shockingly low figure.

FSD’s alleged 2% take rate was shared by moomoo Technologies Inc. in a blog post. As per the firm’s post, YipitData’s latest figures tracked almost 3,500 Tesla owners who experienced FSD’s free trial. From this number, only 50 reportedly subscribed to the advanced driver-assist system. The low number was highlighted in media reports, including EV blog site Electrek.

The 2% estimate quickly made the rounds on social media, with longtime Tesla watchers noting that the figure is probably accurate if Elon Musk or Tesla does not respond to it. Musk actually replied to the report, stating that the take rate for FSD is much higher than what is claimed by YipitData.

I don't comment on everything, as sometimes I don't see it and commenting on everything makes it easy to fish for information.

The take rate is much higher than 2%. Please.



The take rate is much higher than 2%. Please. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2024

“I don’t comment on everything, as sometimes I don’t see it and commenting on everything makes it easy to fish for information. The take rate is much higher than 2%. Please,” Musk wrote in his post on X.

Tesla noted in its Q1 2024 Update Letter that FSD has broken the 1.3 billion mile mark, and during the succeeding earnings call, Elon Musk noted that the advanced driver-assist system has been pushed to about 1.8 million vehicles. From this number, Musk stated that about half are using FSD. This suggests that at the time of the first quarter 2024 earnings call, there were about 900,000 FSD users.

In its blog post, moomoo Technologies Inc. noted that a sample size of less than 3,500 people does not really provide significant statistical insight. “From a statistical standpoint, a trial sample of fewer than 3,500 out of nearly 1.8 million users does not provide significant statistical insight. Only by expanding the trial base can the true customer acceptance of FSD be accurately gauged,” the firm’s blog post read.

FSD is a central part of Tesla’s future, as highlighted by Elon Musk’s announcement that the company’s dedicated Robotaxi “Cybercab” would be unveiled on August 8, 2024. Recent reports have also suggested that Tesla may launch its Robotaxi service in China first.

