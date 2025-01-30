Tesla CEO Elon Musk responds to Nobel Peace Prize proposal for nomination

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was proposed to the Nobel Committee to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize due to his efforts to protect free speech.

However, Musk responded to the potential nomination, and it seems he is less than interested in winning the award.

Musk said in 2022, before purchasing Twitter, now X, that the app should be a town square for free speech. It should allow people to say what they want without repercussions, as long as it is within reason, meaning non-violent.

His work with X revolutionized the perception of the platform, making it a more level playing field.

The early days of his ownership were highlighted by claims of censorship, an issue that ultimately reached the House Oversight Committee with a hearing called “Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter’s Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story.”

Despite the work Musk and X did to restore free speech on the platform, the CEO has no desire to receive any awards for his work, he said.

“I don’t want any prizes,” Musk responded to his potential nomination.

As of now, Musk is not a nominee for the award, but he was proposed by the Nobel Committee, which has to vote to add Musk to the list of potential winners in March.

It is more than evident that Musk’s focus still remains on protecting free speech, as well as his projects with Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and Boring Company, as well as xAI.

