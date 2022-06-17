Elon Musk answers Twitter workers questions about remote work and free speech

By

Elon Musk answered a few questions from Twitter workers. He specifically talked about remote work and free speech at the virtual meeting.

Remote Work at Twitter

Musk outlined a remote work setup for Twitter employees, incentivizing exceptional performance. According to people who attended the meeting, the Tesla CEO stated that Twitter workers who are “exceptional at their jobs” may work from home. However, he also reiterated the importance of physical attendance and working in person. He stated that working in person would be the priority.

Twitter employees may follow similar rules to Tesla workers for remote work. Musk recently announced a new work-from-home policy for Tesla workers. In an internal email to Tesla executives, Musk states that any employees who wish to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week.

In April, Elon Musk floated the idea of converting Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter since “no one shows up anyway.” Jeff Bezos supported the idea and even advised Musk to covert part of it to a homeless shelter so it would be easy for Twitter employees to volunteer if they wanted.

Elon Musk received several invites from state politicians to move Twitter’s HQ into their neck of the woods. Texas Governor Greg Abbott pitched the idea to Elon Musk, arguing that his other companies had already established offices in the Lone Star state, including Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company.

Free Speech on Twitter

Besides remote work, Elon Musk also talked about free speech with Twitter employees at the virtual meeting. He said that Twitter users should be able to say “pretty outrageous things” as long as they don’t violate the law.

Musk shared his thoughts on Twitter’s permanent bans during an interview with the Financial Times. He believes that parma-bans “fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a ‘town square.’”

“I think if there are Tweets that are wrong and bad, they should be either deleted or made invisible, and a suspension, a temporary suspension is appropriate. But not a permanent ban,” Musk said during the interview.

