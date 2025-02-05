Tesla CEO Elon Musk to meet with Indian PM once again – Here’s why

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is heading to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States next week.

The meeting will occur during Modi’s visit to the U.S. next week on February 13. He plans to meet with other CEOs as well.

This is the next of many meetings between Musk and Modi over the past several years, all of which have resulted in a lot of speculation but not a lot of solid proof of a potential partnership that would result in a factory leading to vehicle production and a true presence in India.

According to CNBC-TV18, which first reported on Musk’s visit with Modi, the meeting will mostly focus on Tesla’s potential entry into the market.

Additionally, there will be some discussions on Starlink and launching the service in India.

Tesla could continue to push to launch an affordable model for the Indian market, but how this would happen continues to be the main challenge.

Tesla has said that it would like to test demand for its vehicles in the market before committing to building a factory in the country.

However, this would directly contradict the wishes of the Indian Government, who has stated that they would prefer Tesla commit to building a plant before it would consider rolling back import duties on Teslas built in other countries.

This has been the primary reason for the stalemate between the two, but there is more potential for Tesla to make a move now as the Trump Administration also has a healthy relationship with Modi’s government.

