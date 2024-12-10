Tesla and India get the latest chapter in their story with new interest

By

Tesla appears to be trying to launch in India once again after the company has toed the line of establishing a presence there for several years.

It seemed to be all over as Tesla had seemed to put any expansion of manufacturing for electric vehicles on pause, at least in terms of a new location. However, things might be turning around once again.

A new report from Reuters now says that two sources have confirmed that Tesla is once again looking for showroom space in New Delhi.

This could be a hint that Tesla might be considering manufacturing its vehicles in India. The country is one of the strictest in terms of importing cars from other markets, so Tesla would ideally build their cars domestically.

Tesla is reportedly in talks with DLF, a leading real estate development firm in India, to find and secure space for a showroom in the capital region, the sources said, according to the report.

This is in no way a guarantee that the automaker will find a property and launch a vehicle showroom in India. The company has talked a big game in the past in terms of establishing a presence in the country, only to come up short and decide that it would be better to wait.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the company would invest in India during a meeting in 2023 in New York with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has had a good relationship with Musk for years.

“I am confident Tesla will be in India, and we’ll do so as soon as humanly possible,” Musk said in 2023. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to announce something in the not-too-distant future. We don’t want to jump the gun on an announcement,” he added, “but it’s quite likely that there will be a significant investment and relationship in the future.”

