Tesla Shanghai Megafactory to kick off Megapack production February 11

Tesla is set to start production at its Shanghai Megafactory on February 11. The update was shared in a report from Shanghai Securities News.

Key Milestones:

The Shanghai Megafactory broke ground on May 2024 and it was completed by the end of December.

The speed of the Shanghai Megafactory’s construction has been dubbed “Tesla Speed” for its rapid construction.

Following its construction phase, trial production started at the end of 2024, with mass production slated for early 2025.

The facility, which completed construction in just seven months, is Tesla’s first energy storage facility outside the United States.

Production Details:

As per a CNEV Post report, a ceremony will be held to celebrate the official start of production at the Shanghai Megafactory.

The Megafactory is expected to have an annual output of 10,000 Megapacks, equating to nearly 40 GWh of energy storage.

Location and Products:

The Shanghai Megafactory is located in the Lingang district of Pudong, Shanghai, next to Tesla’s existing Gigafactory Shanghai facility.

The Shanghai Megafactory will produce the Megapack, a commercial energy storage battery that’s designed to stabilize the grid and prevent outages.

Each Megapack can store over 3 MWh of energy, which is enough to power about 3,600 homes for an hour.

What they’re saying:

The Shanghai Megafactory was highlighted during Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call.

As per Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Vaibhav Taneja, Tesla Energy’s growth is due to the Megapack and Powerwall.

“Like Elon mentioned, we’re trying to ramp up production with Megafactory Shanghai coming online this quarter onwards. While quarterly deployments will likely continue to fluctuate sequentially, we expect at least 50% growth in deployments year over year in 2025,” the CFO noted.

