Tesla faces boycott call in Poland as Minister calls out Elon Musk

By

Tesla is facing a call for boycotts against its company after Polish Minister Sławomir Nitras called out CEO Elon Musk for his thoughts on moving past its dark history.

Musk’s comments included suggesting for Germany to “move past” its dark history from the 1930s and 1940s.

The Polish Minister Nitras told media in late January that consumers should begin striking against Tesla by boycotting the company from a consumer standpoint.

He said:

“There is no justification for any reasonable Pole to continue purchasing Teslas. A serious and strong response is necessary, including a consumer boycott.”

Tesla sold 4,460 units in Poland last year, and was the most popular EV brand in the country, leading Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, BMW, and Audi.

It’s no secret that Musk’s political stances and thoughts on various issues are bound to reach some who disagree.

These disagreements have led to boycotts in other countries, including in Germany where a company abandoned its entire fleet of Teslas after Musk’s support of President Donald Trump during Election Season.

Politico first reported the story.

Musk has fully taken on the role of political asset, as his campaigning for Trump during the lead-up to the November election likely swung many voters in the direction of the Republicans.

Since then, he has headed the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, a new branch of government that is aiming to make changes to how tax dollars and other government money are spent.

Since the election, Tesla has surely seen some pushback from everything from individual consumers to companies to countries.

However, it also seems that support for the company has never been higher, as many who previously were fans of Tesla are even more hellbent on defending Musk and supporting his companies and ventures. He has also gained the support of many Conservatives, who may have not thought positively of electric vehicles in the past.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla faces boycott call in Poland as Minister calls out Elon Musk