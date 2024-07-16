Tesla China sees 11,400 new vehicle registrations in Q3’s second week

By

Tesla China seems to be making a serious comeback this third quarter. As per industry watchers, Tesla China saw 11,400 new vehicle registrations in the week of July 8-14, 2024. This represents a 75% week-over-week increase from the 6,500 units that were registered in the week ending July 7, 2024.

Tesla China does not report its weekly sales figures, though a general idea of the company’s performance in the country’s automotive market can be inferred through new vehicle registrations. Fortunately, these registrations are closely tracked by industry watchers, and even electric vehicle companies such as Li Auto have made it a habit to share vehicle registration data on a regular basis.

$TSLA China reported a strong 11.4K insured registrations for the week of July 8-14. After two weeks, 3Q is +36% YoY, +121% QoQ and the best start to a quarter since 2023 2Q. Source: @piloly @Tslachan pic.twitter.com/gFmx0N1V6A — Gary Black (@garyblack00) July 16, 2024

As observed by industry watchers, it would appear that Tesla China is starting off the third quarter’s domestic deliveries on a strong note. Q3 is so far up 122% quarter-over-quarter, and overall, and Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations are just down 3.7% year-over-year.

Tesla China mainly sells the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover to the domestic Chinese market, as both vehicles are produced at Giga Shanghai. The domestic demand for the reengineered Model 3 seems to be quite healthy this quarter so far. As could be seen in Tesla China’s order page for the Giga Shanghai-made Model 3, the all-electric sedan’s estimated delivery date has been pushed back once more.

NEWS : Tesla China's Model 3 Estimated Delivery Period Has Been Increased. It Now Shows 3-5 Weeks! pic.twitter.com/XyPGG4RsYr — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) July 16, 2024

For context, the reengineered Tesla Model 3 was listed with an estimated delivery date of only 1-4 weeks in early July. Just over a week after this, Tesla China adjusted the Model 3’s estimated delivery date for new orders to 2-4 weeks, and on July 16, Tesla China adjusted the Model 3’s estimated delivery timeframe once more to 3-5 weeks. This suggests that Tesla China, at least for now, is either focusing its resources on exports or seeing an increased level of orders for the all-electric sedan.

