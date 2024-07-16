By

Two member states reportedly support the proposed tariffs on China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in the European Union (EU). According to Reuters, government sources suggested that Italy and Spain will back EU tariffs on China-made EVs.

All 27 EU member states had until midnight on Monday, July 15, 2024, to share their stance on Chinese-made EV imports coming into Europe. The vote is non-binding, but might influence the European Commission’s (EC) decision the tariffs.

While Italy and Spain reportedly planned to vote in favor for the new tariffs on China-made EV imports, a few EU member states hesitated to take a stance on the matter. Meanwhile, Sweden and Germany allegedly planned to abstain from voting. As of Sunday, July 14, 2024, Poland and Greece had not decided in favor or against the tariffs.

Earlier this month, the EC started implementing provisional duties on EVs made in China, including electric vehicles made in China by foreign automakers like Tesla and Volkswagen. The tariffs ranged from 17% to 37.1%. Three of China’s biggest automakers, BYD, Geely, and SAIC, received individual duty rates. BYD received the lowest duty rate.

The European Commission and China have about a four-month window to negotiate the tariffs on China-made EV imports into Europe. China has already treated to retaliate with tariffs on EU products if the Commissions follows through with its new duty rates.

