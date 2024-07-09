Tesla China starts Q3 2024 with 6,500 new vehicle registrations

By

It appears that Tesla China is determined to show strong domestic sales this third quarter. This seems to be hinted at in the company’s new vehicle registrations for the week of July 1-7, 2024. During the first week of July 2024, Tesla China saw 6,500 insurance registrations.

While these numbers are over 50% lower than the 14,100 new vehicle registrations that were tracked in the week ending June 30, they are nonetheless a notable improvement from the insurance registrations that Tesla China saw in the first week of Q3 2023.

It should be noted that in the same period last year, Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations were tracked at just 3,200 units, and in the first week of Q3 2022, the EV maker only saw 162 registrations. Granted, these are partly due to Tesla China’s tendency to export vehicles to foreign territories in the first weeks of a quarter, but such a trend is quite interesting nonetheless.

Tesla China’s 2024 domestic sales have so far been lagging against the company’s 2023 results. Industry watchers note that as of the week ending July 7, 2024, Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations are down 4.3% year-over-year. Elon Musk has noted that Tesla’s 2024 sales should exceed 2023’s already stellar numbers, but for this to happen, Tesla China’s Q3 and Q4 figures have to be very impressive.

In China, 6.5k Tesla insurance registrations were reported for the week of July 1 to 7. 🇨🇳



The quarter is +9.0% QoQ and -15.2% vs. 23Q4 the best quarter after 13 weeks. YTD is at -4.3% YoY. pic.twitter.com/8h9k8iD1J6 — Roland Pircher (@piloly) July 9, 2024

Tesla China does not post its weekly sales figures, though a general idea of the company’s overall performance in the domestic Chinese market can be inferred through the number of new vehicle registrations that are tracked per week. Fortunately, these numbers are closely monitored by industry watchers. China-based firms such as Li Auto have also made it a habit to share new vehicle registrations data on a regular basis.

Tesla China sold 71,007 vehicles wholesale in June 2024, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). From this number, 59,261 units were sold in the domestic Chinese market, and 11,746 units were exported abroad. In the January to June 2024 period, Tesla China sold 426,623 vehicles wholesale, a 10.47% year-over-year drop.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China starts Q3 2024 with 6,500 new vehicle registrations