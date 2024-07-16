By

A joint venture between General Motors (GM) and Chinese automaker SAIC recently launched a Tesla FSD (Full Self-Driving) competitor in China.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the GM-SAIC joint venture debuted its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) called Navigation on Pilot (NOP). The driver assistance system was developed locally in Shanghai by Pan-Asia Automotive Technology Center.

GM-SAIC’s NOP is described as a Level 2+ ADAS system capable of overtaking, lane switching, and on-ramp/off-ramp driving. The NOP system has been compared to Tesla’s FSD, which is reportedly making headway on a China launch.

Earlier this year, Tesla allegedly received tentative approval for FSD testing in China. Shortly after the news broke, Tesla reportedly started testing FSD on roads in the country. Then, in May, the words “Employee FSD Beta Program: Registered” were spotted in a Tesla vehicle’s display unit.

In June 2024, Beijing permitted nine top Chinese automakers, including BYD, Nio, and SAIC Motor, to test advanced assisted driving systems with capabilities beyond Tesla FSD. The Chinese government has taken a favorable stance toward the development of ADAS. According to local news, China is ramping up ADAS road tests in the country.

