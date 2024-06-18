Tesla China sees 11,700 new vehicle registrations in June’s second week

By

Tesla China saw 11,700 new vehicle registrations in the week of June 10-16, 2024. These results represent a 2.5% decrease from the 12,000 units registered in the week ending June 9, and they also resulted in Tesla China’s overall domestic registrations being more than 5% lower year-over-year.

Tesla China’s domestic vehicle sales are not officially shared by the electric vehicle maker on a weekly basis, though a general idea of the company’s overall performance in the country’s automotive sector can be inferred by the number of new vehicle registrations that are filed every week. These registrations are tracked closely by industry watchers. Automakers such as Li Auto have also made it a habit to share new vehicle registration data regularly.

China reports 11.7k Tesla registrations for the week of June 10-16. 🇨🇳



The quarter is +11.0% QoQ and -17.0% vs. 23Q4 the best quarter after 11 weeks. YTD is at -5.2% YoY. pic.twitter.com/2Y1cG7ojGG — Roland Pircher (@piloly) June 18, 2024

Considering Tesla China’s registration data for the week ending June 16, it would appear that the electric vehicle maker has seen over 247,700 new vehicle registrations this 2024 so far. In comparison, Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations were tracked at over 262,500 units in the same period last year. If Tesla wishes to close the gap between its 2023 and 2024 domestic numbers in China, the company would have to ensure that it delivers as many vehicles as possible within the remaining weeks of the month.

While Tesla China’s sales this year so far are lagging behind the company’s numbers in 2023, this does not mean that the Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y are not selling well in China anymore. As per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla China sold 55,215 vehicles domestically in May 2024. This represents a 29.89% year-over-year increase from the 42,508 units that were sold in May 2023 and a 75.73% increase from the 31,421 units that were sold in April 2024.

Giga Shanghai currently serves as Tesla’s largest factory by volume, and it also plays the role of the company’s primary vehicle export hub. Giga Shanghai is listed as having an estimated annual output of 950,000 vehicles. It also supplies vehicles like the Model 3 sedan to countries outside China, such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and several European countries, among other locations across the globe.

