Tesla captured three spots in the 2024 edition of Cars.com’s American-Made Index, which independently evaluates vehicles that contribute the most to the U.S. economy in manufacturing, parts sourcing, and employment. Tesla was also the only U.S. company in the top 10, as it was dominated by foreign manufacturers like Honda.

More than 400 vehicles were evaluated for the list, and Tesla snagged three of the spots despite sweeping the top four spots last year.

The Model 3 did not make the Top 10 this year as Cars.com said the vehicle landed in 21st place “due to changes in workforce and domestic parts content, respectively.”

The Tesla Model Y was the top vehicle on the American-Made Index, beating the Honda Passport and Volkswagen ID.4.

The Model S placed fourth on the list, while the Model X was ninth. The Model 3 and the Cybertruck were the only vehicles in Tesla’s lineup not to make the Top 10.

Cars.com’s Lead Researcher for the list, Patrick Masterson, said:

“Over the last year, domestic manufacturing was thrust into the spotlight by the recent United Auto Workers organizing efforts and continues to be a hot topic with the impending presidential election. Pundits champion homegrown corporations as the key to investments in local and state economies. However, when it comes to the global automotive industry, the badge on the hood doesn’t always reveal a vehicle’s economic contributions. In fact, 66% of vehicles on Cars.com’s 2024 American-Made Index come from foreign automakers that support communities in Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.”

Despite Tesla being the only domestic manufacturer on the list, each and every vehicle in the top 10 is built in the United States:

Tesla Model Y – Fremont, CA and Austin, TX Honda Passport – Lincoln, AL Volkswagen ID.4 – Chattanooga, TN Tesla Model S – Fremont, CA Honda Odyssey – Lincoln, AL Honda Ridgeline – Lincoln, AL Toyota Camry – Georgetown, KY Jeep Gladiator – Toledo, OH Tesla Model X – Fremont, CA Lexus TX – Princeton, IN

Consumer Interest in Buying American-Made

Cars.com reported that 56 percent of in-market car shoppers were willing to pay more for a vehicle if it created more U.S. jobs, but how much?

58 percent of those respondents said they are willing to pay at least an extra 10 percent, but 60 percent of Americans said that products need to be built in the U.S. by a company that is headquartered here.

Tesla was the only manufacturer in the Top 10 whose headquarters are located in the United States.

