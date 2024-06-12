Tesla China sees 12k new vehicle registrations in June 2024’s first week

By

It appears that Tesla China will be starting the final month of Q2 2024 on a strong note. As per industry watchers, Tesla saw 12,000 new vehicle registrations in China during the week of June 3-9, 2024. These numbers represent a 21% decrease from the 15,200 units that were registered in the week ending June 2, 2024.

Tesla does not report its weekly new vehicle registrations in China, though a general idea of the company’s overall performance in the domestic auto market can be inferred through the number of insured units that are registered per week. Fortunately, these registrations are tracked closely by industry watchers, and some automakers like Li Auto have taken it upon themselves to report China’s new vehicle registration figures regularly.

And as per Li Auto’s recent update, Tesla China saw 12,000 insured units in the week ending June 9, 2024. These results suggest that as of the week ending June 9, 2024, Tesla’s new vehicle registrations in China are at about 236,000 units this year so far. Tesla watchers estimate that in the same period last year, the electric vehicle maker’s insured units in China were about 248,000 units.

Interestingly enough, Li Auto’s new vehicle registration results were posted a day late this week. This is due to the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in China, which spanned June 8-10. The Dragon Boat Festival may be one of the reasons behind the 21% week-over-week decrease in Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations, as the holiday practically resulted in the week of June 3-9 being a five-day week.

Tesla sold 55,215 vehicles in the domestic Chinese market in May 2024, comprised of 45,359 Model Y crossovers and 27,214 Model 3 sedans, as noted in a CNEV Post report. With these results, Tesla China effectively accounted for 6.87% of China’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) segment and 11.15% of the country’s Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) market in May 2024. Tesla China’s wholesale figures, which include vehicles that were sold domestically and exported abroad, were estimated at 355,616 units from January to May 2024.

Tesla China sees 12k new vehicle registrations in June 2024’s first week