Tesla China sees 13,100 registrations in May’s fourth week

Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations remained quite satisfactory in the week of May 20 to May 26, 2024. Over the week, the electric vehicle maker saw 13,100 insurance registrations in China. This number represents a 5.76% adjustment compared to the 13,900 registrations that were listed for the week ending May 19, 2024.

Tesla China does not report its weekly sales figures, but a general idea of the company’s domestic sales can be inferred through its new vehicle registrations. Fortunately, these registrations are tracked closely by industry watchers. Some automakers such Li Auto have also been reporting China’s weekly new vehicle registration results on local social media platforms such as Weibo.

And as per Li Auto’s recent report, Tesla China saw 13,100 insurance registrations in the week ending May 26, 2024. As noted in a CNEV Post report, this suggests that from May 1 to ay 26, Tesla China has seen 43,900 registrations so far. For context, Tesla China was estimated to have 30,800 insurance registrations from May 1 to May 19, 2024.

Considering the new vehicle registrations from Tesla China for the week ending May 26, 2024, it would appear that the company’s domestic figures this Q2 2024 are 16.7% higher quarter-over-quarter so far. Year-to-date, Tesla China’s domestic figures are also only down 3.3%. This is quite impressive, considering that in the week ending April 21, Tesla China’s domestic registrations were down 12% year-over-year.

China reports 13.1k Tesla registrations for the week of May 20-26. 🇨🇳



The quarter is +16.7% QoQ and -15.0% vs. 23Q3 the best quarter after 8 weeks. YTD is at -3.3% YoY. pic.twitter.com/BFq5w8jVIc — Roland Pircher (@piloly) May 28, 2024

Tesla China’s vehicles are produced at Giga Shanghai, which stands as the electric vehicle maker’s largest factory by volume. The facility only produces the Model Y crossover and Model 3 sedan, and as per the electric vehicle maker, Giga Shanghai has an annual capacity of over 950,000 units. With Tesla looking to see some sales growth in 2024, Giga Shanghai’s role in the company’s overall operations this year will likely remain substantial.

Tesla China sees 13,100 registrations in May’s fourth week